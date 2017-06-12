Watch Steven Wilson’s mesmerising Song Of I video

Steven Wilson has released a video for his new track Song Of I.

It features on his upcoming album To The Bone which will launch on August 18 via Caroline International.

Speaking with Billboard, Wilson says the new song deals with love and emotional obsession and a “refusal to let go of something that clearly isn’t bringing any happiness.”

He adds: “It’s not strictly autobiographical. Mainly, I like to tell stories. But I think most people can relate to the feeling of love spilling over into obsession.”

Song Of I features guest vocals from Sophie Hunger while performance artist Maya Petrovna appears in the mesmerising video.

Wilson continues: “I happened across some amazing images and film of the performance artist Maya Petrovna and asked her if she would be interested in working on it.

“I thought it could work well to illustrate the song as some form of highly stylised drama, maybe somewhere between choreography and soap opera.”

Wilson says that Hunger has a “sexy-sinister” quality to her vocals and adds that Song Of I “seems on the surface like a love song” and that he “also wanted a glacial coldness in the vocals and music to hint at the destructive side of love.”

Wilson will head out on tour in support of To The Bone from early 2018.

Steven Wilson To The Bone tracklist

Steven Wilson 2018 tour dates —————————– Jan 31: Lisbon, Sala Tejo at the MEO Arena, Portugal

Feb 01: Madrid Wiznik Centre, Spain

Feb 03: Barcelona L’Auditori, Spain

Feb 04: Marseille Silo, France

Feb 06: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France

Feb 07: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Feb 09: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Feb 10: Rome Atlantico, Italy

Feb 12: Frankfurt Alte Oper, Germany

Feb 13: Ravensburg Oberachwabenhalle, Germany

Feb 14: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Feb 15: Berlin Admiralpalast, Germany

Feb 17: Zabrze House of Music and Dance, Poland

Feb 18: Poznan Earth Hall, Poland

Feb 20: Hamburg Mehr Theatre, Germany

Feb 24: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Feb 26: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

Feb 27: Oslo Concert House, Norway

Feb 28: Bergen USF Verftet, Norway

Mar 01: Stavanger Konserthuset Zetlitz, Norway

Mar 03: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark

Mar 05: Essen Colosseum, Germany

Mar 07: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands

Mar 09: Brussels AB, Belgium

Mar 10: Luxembourg Rockhal Club, Luxembourg

Mar 12: Paris The Olympia, France

Mar 13: Lille Theatre Sebastopol, Lille

Mar 17: Belfast Mandela Hall, UK

Mar 19: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland

Mar 21: Cardiff St David’s Hall, UK

Mar 22: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

Mar 24: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium, UK

Mar 25: Gateshead Sage 1, UK

Mar 27: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Mar 28: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Mar 31: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

Apr 01: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

