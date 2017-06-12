Watch Steven Wilson’s mesmerising Song Of I video

Steven Wilson has released a video for his new track Song Of I.
It features on his upcoming album To The Bone which will launch on August 18 via Caroline International.
Speaking with Billboard, Wilson says the new song deals with love and emotional obsession and a “refusal to let go of something that clearly isn’t bringing any happiness.”
He adds: “It’s not strictly autobiographical. Mainly, I like to tell stories. But I think most people can relate to the feeling of love spilling over into obsession.”
Song Of I features guest vocals from Sophie Hunger while performance artist Maya Petrovna appears in the mesmerising video.
Wilson continues: “I happened across some amazing images and film of the performance artist Maya Petrovna and asked her if she would be interested in working on it.
“I thought it could work well to illustrate the song as some form of highly stylised drama, maybe somewhere between choreography and soap opera.”
Wilson says that Hunger has a “sexy-sinister” quality to her vocals and adds that Song Of I “seems on the surface like a love song” and that he “also wanted a glacial coldness in the vocals and music to hint at the destructive side of love.”
Wilson will head out on tour in support of To The Bone from early 2018.
- New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today
- TeamRock Radio is back. But after what happened, why have we kept the name?
- The Prog Magazine Radio Show Is Back!
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Steven Wilson To The Bone tracklist ———————————– 1. To The Bone
Steven Wilson 2018 tour dates —————————– Jan 31: Lisbon, Sala Tejo at the MEO Arena, Portugal
Feb 01: Madrid Wiznik Centre, Spain
Feb 03: Barcelona L’Auditori, Spain
Feb 04: Marseille Silo, France
Feb 06: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France
Feb 07: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland
Feb 09: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy
Feb 10: Rome Atlantico, Italy
Feb 12: Frankfurt Alte Oper, Germany
Feb 13: Ravensburg Oberachwabenhalle, Germany
Feb 14: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Feb 15: Berlin Admiralpalast, Germany
Feb 17: Zabrze House of Music and Dance, Poland
Feb 18: Poznan Earth Hall, Poland
Feb 20: Hamburg Mehr Theatre, Germany
Feb 24: Helsinki The Circus, Finland
Feb 26: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden
Feb 27: Oslo Concert House, Norway
Feb 28: Bergen USF Verftet, Norway
Mar 01: Stavanger Konserthuset Zetlitz, Norway
Mar 03: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark
Mar 05: Essen Colosseum, Germany
Mar 07: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands
Mar 09: Brussels AB, Belgium
Mar 10: Luxembourg Rockhal Club, Luxembourg
Mar 12: Paris The Olympia, France
Mar 13: Lille Theatre Sebastopol, Lille
Mar 17: Belfast Mandela Hall, UK
Mar 19: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland
Mar 21: Cardiff St David’s Hall, UK
Mar 22: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK
Mar 24: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium, UK
Mar 25: Gateshead Sage 1, UK
Mar 27: London Royal Albert Hall, UK
Mar 28: London Royal Albert Hall, UK
Mar 31: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK
Apr 01: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK