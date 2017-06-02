Steven Wilson Streams New Track The Same Asylum As Before

Steven Wilson has released another new track, The Same Asylum As Before, from his anticipated fifth solo album To The Bone.

Wilson made the stream available via his website, stating of the new album, “My fifth record is in many ways inspired by the hugely ambitious progressive pop records that I loved in my youth (think Peter Gabriel’s So, Kate Bush’s Hounds Of Love, Talk Talk’s Colour of Spring and Tears For Fears’ Seeds of Love). Lyrically, the album’s eleven tracks veer from the paranoid chaos of the current era in which truth can apparently be a flexible notion, observations of the everyday lives of refugees, terrorists and religious fundamentalists, and a welcome shot of some of the most joyous wide-eyed escapism I’ve created in my career so far. Something for all the family!”

To The Bone, Wilson’s debut for new label Caroline, will be released on August 13. The album can be pre-ordered via Wilson’s website.