Steven Wilson announces new album To The Bone

Steven Wilson has announced that his fifth album will be out later this year.
It will be titled To The Bone and will launch on August 18 via Caroline International. In addition, Wilson has released a stream of the first track from the record, Pariah, and revealed the first part of a major 2018 tour.
Wilson says: “After many months of writing and recording, I’m pleased to finally announce details of my new album To The Bone, and a major European tour in early 2018 which includes a return to many of my favourite venues, including London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall.
“For my North and South American fans, expect to see further tour news soon.
“To The Bone is due to be released on August 18 but is available now to pre-order in a variety of formats, including a special deluxe hardback 120-page book edition, which includes an exclusive full-length CD of demos and unused songs, and a one-sided 7-inch vinyl single of a bonus instrumental song from the album sessions. Neither of these will be available anywhere else.”
He adds: “My fifth record is in many ways inspired by the hugely ambitious progressive pop records that I loved in my youth – think Peter Gabriel’s So, Kate Bush’s Hounds Of Love, Talk Talk’s Colour Of Spring and Tear’s For Fears’ Seeds Of Love.
“Lyrically, the album’s 11 tracks veer from the paranoid chaos of the current era in which truth can apparently be a flexible notion, observations of the everyday lives of refugees, terrorists and religious fundamentalists, and a welcome shot of some of the most joyous wide-eyed escapism I’ve created in my career so far. Something for all the family!”
Listen to Pariah featuring Ninet Tayeb below along with a full list of Wilson’s 2018 tour dates. Tickets go on sale from May 12 (Friday) - with a fan only pre-sale going live tomorrow (Wednesday, May 10).
- New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today
- Mick Ronson: the legend behind David Bowie - in the new issue of Classic Rock
- The TeamRock+ Singles Club
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Steven Wilson To The Bone tracklist
- To The Bone
- Nowhere Now
- Pariah
- The Same Asylum As Before
- Refuge
- Permanating
- Blank Tapes
- People Who Eat Darkness
- Song of I
- Detonation
- Song of Unborn
Steven Wilson 2018 tour dates
Jan 31: Lisbon, Sala Tejo at the MEO Arena, Portugal
Feb 01: Madrid Wiznik Centre, Spain
Feb 03: Barcelona L’Auditori, Spain
Feb 04: Marseille Silo, France
Feb 06: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France
Feb 07: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland
Feb 09: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy
Feb 10: Rome Atlantico, Italy
Feb 12: Frankfurt Alte Oper, Germany
Feb 13: Ravensburg Oberachwabenhalle, Germany
Feb 14: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Feb 15: Berlin Admiralpalast, Germany
Feb 17: Zabrze House of Music and Dance, Poland
Feb 18: Poznan Earth Hall, Poland
Feb 20: Hamburg Mehr Theatre, Germany
Feb 24: Helsinki The Circus, Finland
Feb 26: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden
Feb 27: Oslo Concert House, Norway
Feb 28: Bergen USF Verftet, Norway
Mar 01: Stavanger Konserthuset Zetlitz, Norway
Mar 03: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark
Mar 05: Essen Colosseum, Germany
Mar 07: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands
Mar 09: Brussels AB, Belgium
Mar 10: Luxembourg Rockhal Club, Luxembourg
Mar 12: Paris The Olympia, France
Mar 13: Lille Theatre Sebastopol, Lille
Mar 17: Belfast Mandela Hall, UK
Mar 19: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland
Mar 21: Cardiff St David’s Hall, UK
Mar 22: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK
Mar 24: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium, UK
Mar 25: Gateshead Sage 1, UK
Mar 27: London Royal Albert Hall, UK
Mar 31: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK