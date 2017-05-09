Steven Wilson announces new album To The Bone

Steven Wilson has announced that his fifth album will be out later this year.

It will be titled To The Bone and will launch on August 18 via Caroline International. In addition, Wilson has released a stream of the first track from the record, Pariah, and revealed the first part of a major 2018 tour.

Wilson says: “After many months of writing and recording, I’m pleased to finally announce details of my new album To The Bone, and a major European tour in early 2018 which includes a return to many of my favourite venues, including London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall.

“For my North and South American fans, expect to see further tour news soon.

“To The Bone is due to be released on August 18 but is available now to pre-order in a variety of formats, including a special deluxe hardback 120-page book edition, which includes an exclusive full-length CD of demos and unused songs, and a one-sided 7-inch vinyl single of a bonus instrumental song from the album sessions. Neither of these will be available anywhere else.”

He adds: “My fifth record is in many ways inspired by the hugely ambitious progressive pop records that I loved in my youth – think Peter Gabriel’s So, Kate Bush’s Hounds Of Love, Talk Talk’s Colour Of Spring and Tear’s For Fears’ Seeds Of Love.

“Lyrically, the album’s 11 tracks veer from the paranoid chaos of the current era in which truth can apparently be a flexible notion, observations of the everyday lives of refugees, terrorists and religious fundamentalists, and a welcome shot of some of the most joyous wide-eyed escapism I’ve created in my career so far. Something for all the family!”

Listen to Pariah featuring Ninet Tayeb below along with a full list of Wilson’s 2018 tour dates. Tickets go on sale from May 12 (Friday) - with a fan only pre-sale going live tomorrow (Wednesday, May 10).

Steven Wilson To The Bone tracklist

To The Bone Nowhere Now Pariah The Same Asylum As Before Refuge Permanating Blank Tapes People Who Eat Darkness Song of I Detonation Song of Unborn

Jan 31: Lisbon, Sala Tejo at the MEO Arena, Portugal

Feb 01: Madrid Wiznik Centre, Spain

Feb 03: Barcelona L’Auditori, Spain

Feb 04: Marseille Silo, France

Feb 06: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France

Feb 07: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Feb 09: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Feb 10: Rome Atlantico, Italy

Feb 12: Frankfurt Alte Oper, Germany

Feb 13: Ravensburg Oberachwabenhalle, Germany

Feb 14: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Feb 15: Berlin Admiralpalast, Germany

Feb 17: Zabrze House of Music and Dance, Poland

Feb 18: Poznan Earth Hall, Poland

Feb 20: Hamburg Mehr Theatre, Germany

Feb 24: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Feb 26: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

Feb 27: Oslo Concert House, Norway

Feb 28: Bergen USF Verftet, Norway

Mar 01: Stavanger Konserthuset Zetlitz, Norway

Mar 03: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark

Mar 05: Essen Colosseum, Germany

Mar 07: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands

Mar 09: Brussels AB, Belgium

Mar 10: Luxembourg Rockhal Club, Luxembourg

Mar 12: Paris The Olympia, France

Mar 13: Lille Theatre Sebastopol, Lille

Mar 17: Belfast Mandela Hall, UK

Mar 19: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland

Mar 21: Cardiff St David’s Hall, UK

Mar 22: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

Mar 24: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium, UK

Mar 25: Gateshead Sage 1, UK

Mar 27: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Mar 31: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

