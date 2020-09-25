Watch Steve Hackett’s spellbinding live version of The Cinema Show

Steve Hackett has released a video for The Cinema Show to celebrate the release of his new live album Selling England By The Pound & Spectral Mornings: Live At Hammersmith.

The live package is out today through InsideOut Music on on 2CD/DVD, 2CD/Blu-ray and on a limited edition 4 vinyl LP/2CD box set and 2CD/DVD/Blu-ray with art book. The Blu-ray format also features a 30-minute documentary.

The video for the Selling England By The Pound favourite follows Deja Vu from the London concert and Under The Eye Of The Sun, with the performances captured on the former Genesis guitarist’s 2019 tour.

Reflecting on the show, Hackett said: “Both audio and visual on this product give a mind blowing experience of an unforgettable evening at Hammersmith. It's great to have a special live show available in these challenging times."

Hackett is joined on the live package by his touring band: vocalist Nad Sylvan, keyboardist Roger King, bassist Jonas Reingold, drummer Craig Blundell and Rob Townsend on saxophone and flute. The lineup also features special guests John Hackett and Amanda Lehmann.

Steve Hackett: Selling England By The Pound & Spectral Mornings: Live At Hammersmith

CD1

1. Intro

2. Every Day

3. Under The Eye of The Sun

4. Fallen Walls And Pedestals

5. Beasts Of Our Time

6. The Virgin And The Gypsy

7. Tigermoth

8. Spectral Mornings

9. The Red Flower Of Tai Chi Blooms Everywhere

10. Clocks – Angel of Mons

11. Dancing With The Moonlit Knight

12. I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)

CD2

1. Firth Of Fifth

2. More Fool Me

3. The Battle Of Epping Forest

4. After The Ordeal

5. The Cinema Show

6. Aisle of Plenty

7. Deja Vu

8. Dance On A Volcano

9. Los Endos