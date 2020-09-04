Steve Hackett release live video for Under The Eye Of The Sun

Steve Hackett has released a live video of Under The Eye Of The Sun. The song, originally from Hackett's most recent studio album At The Edge Of Light, is taken from Hackett's upcoming 21-track Selling England By The Pound & Spectral Mornings: Live At Hammersmith due out on InsideOut Music on September 25.

The first set of the concert includes tracks from Spectral Mornings, celebrating its 40th anniversary, and At The Edge Of Light. The second part is the live recording of Genesis' 1974 album Selling England by the Pound album in its entirety, plus Déja Vu, a track initiated for the album by Peter Gabriel, but later completed by Hackett.

“Amalgamating three personal favourite albums, including the whole of Selling England By The Pound, most of Spectral Mornings and At The Edge Of Light, highlights was a very special live experience.

“Both audio and visual on this product give a mind blowing experience of an unforgettable evening at Hammersmith. It's great to have a special live show available in these challenging times."

The Blu-ray format will also feature a 30-minute documentary about the tour, with Hackett also releasing a video for Deja Vu from the live package.

