Steve Hackett will be in discussion about the classic Genesis 1973 album Selling England By The Pound this evening online at 8pm.

It forms part of the Classic Album Sundays programme of Classic Albums At Home events that have sprung up since lockdown here in the UK. Last week they featured Nick Mason of Pink Floyd discussing the band's 1973 album The Dark Side Of The Moon.

This evening's chat takes place at 8pm (BST) through the Classic Album Sundays Facebook page.