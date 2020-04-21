Watch Slipknot’s BBC documentary Unmasked: All Out Life in full

The BBC have uploaded their recent documentary on Slipknot, giving fans around the world the opportunity to watch the hour-long film.

Unmasked: All Out Life was first broadcast on BBC Four in the UK on March 13 and was based around Slipknot’s intimate set at Maida Vale Studios for BBC Radio 1’s Rock Show With Daniel P Carter.

The live portion was recorded back in January, the day after Slipknot’s epic show at the O2 in London – the last stop on their UK tour in support of We Are Not Your Kind – with the film also featuring interviews with members of the band.

Speaking about their live performances, frontman Corey Taylor says in the film: “From the second it starts, you are willing to do whatever it takes to make this the best show that anybody has ever seen.

“We compare it to jumping out of an aeroplane – with or without a parachute – and you don’t know if it’s going to open or not.”

Unmasked: All Out Life also features archive footage and can be watched in full below.

Earlier this week, Slipknot confirmed the Knotfest Japan lineup for 2021. They were forced to postpone this year’s event due to the coronavirus pandemic, but will now take to the stage with artists including Marilyn Manson, Crossfaith, Suicide Silence, Anthrax, Babymetal and Man With A Mission in Tokyo on January 10 and 11.