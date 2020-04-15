Save up to 50% on band merch, vinyl and more in EMP’s massive spring sale

If you’re looking to treat yourself to some of the best band merch, collectables and more, you’re in luck – as EMP are currently holding a massive spring sale.

Right now there’s up to 50% off a range of items, and the sale covers everything from t-shirts and trainers, to Funko figures, vinyl, hoodies and much, much more.

We’ve taken a look through some of the bargains on offer and picked out some of the stuff that we want to get our hands on.

For example, there’s a rather nice Iron Maiden hip-flash on sale – and while it might not be ideal for a drop of Trooper beer, it’ll most certainly do nicely for a pour or two of your favourite spirit.

Looking for something to wear? Then how about this Slipknot hoodie featuring the latest version of the band – complete with Tortilla Man himself? It has an RRP of £50.99, but right now the price has been slashed to just £25.99.

Find even more items below, or visit EMP’s website for the full list of goodies on offer.

Judas Priest: The Albums Collection: Was £59.9 9 now £46.99

With 21% off the RRP, this really is a bargain – especially when you consider the amount of music you'll get. A total of 17 Judas Priest albums in one great-looking package. What's not to like?View Deal

Slayer: The Repentless Killogy: Was £29.99 now £21.99

Slayer might have brought the curtain down on their remarkable career, but you can relive them at their very best with this cracking double blue vinyl pressing. Recorded in Inglewood, California, this is a blistering album with enough power to keep a small town going for six months.View Deal

Slayer: Eagle Bottle Opener: Was £13.99 now £11.99

If you're buying The Repentless Killogy blue vinyl, why not grab a Slayer-branded bottle opener while you're at it? Perfect for popping the top off your favourite beverage while immersing yourself in Slayer's world.View Deal

Vinnie Paul Rock Iconz Figure: Was £203.99 now £161.99

It's hard to believe but it’s been almost two years sine Pantera, Damageplan and Hellyeah icon Vinnie Paul passed away, with this detailed, limited edition Rock Iconz figure a fitting tribute to the great man. View Deal

Funko Pop!: Kylo Ren in the Whisper: Was £30.99 now £15.99

The combination of Star Wars and Funko Pop! figures is a match made in heaven- and with a whopping 48% off this cracker, it's a great time to ignite the lightsaber and grab this while you can.View Deal

Loungefly Boba Fett Mini Backpack: Was £73.99 now £55.99

OK, we're still on Star Wars – we'll be back to the music stuff in a bit, I promise – but just look at this stellar mini backpack featuring the original and best Mandalorian, Boba Fett.View Deal

Ghost Beer Jug: Was £55.99 now £44.99

Does the thought of quaffing your favourite beer on a Friday evening while listening to Ghost fill you with joy? Then look no further than this rather snazzy Ghost Beer Jug. Guaranteed to make your ale taste even better!View Deal