Slipknot confirm Knotfest Japan 2021 lineup

At the start of March, Slipknot were forced to pull the plug on their Asian tour due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The move also meant that Knotfest Japan 2020 was postponed. But now Slipknot have kicked things back into gear by announcing their festival will return in 2021 – and confirmed the lineup and dates.

The event will take place on January 10 and 11 in Tokyo and not only will Slipknot headline both days, but they’ve confirmed that artists including Marilyn Manson, Crossfaith, Suicide Silence, Anthrax, Babymetal and Man With A Mission will be joining them.

Trivium, who were due to be at this year’s Knotfest Japan, will not appear in 2021.

Postponing the 2020 event, Slipknot said: “In light of global health concerns, Slipknot have decided to postpone their upcoming Asian tour, including Knotfest Japan.

“While decisions like this are not easy, the safety and wellbeing of the band’s fans always comes first. Furthermore in this case, the bands and artists, crew and local employees are also equally affected, and as such, this was the only responsible decision that could be made.”

For further details and tickets about the 2021 event, visit the official website.

Slipknot are still scheduled to bring Knotfest to the UK later this year. It'll take place at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes on August 22. Slipknot will play a headline set at the event, which is billed as “a mind-altering collision of music, art and culture."

Slipknot have lined up the shows in support of their 2019 studio album We Are Not Your Kind.