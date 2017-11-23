Watch Pearl Jam perform Go live in Chicago

Pearl Jam have released a video showcasing their performance of Go from their new concert movie Let’s Play Two.

It was filmed at Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs during their memorable 2016 season, when they won baseball’s World Series for the first time in 108 years.

A statement reads: “The gigs took on added significance with Chicago being the hometown of lead singer Eddie Vedder and the shows taking place during the Cubs’ historic World Series winning season.

“The film features live performances and behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with the band and clips from the Cubs’ title-winning run.”

Let’s Play Two was directed by Danny Clinch who says: “In my films and photographs, I love to explore the relationship between a band, their fans and the location.

“When it happens that the main characters of your film are Pearl Jam, the Chicago Cubs, their fans, and Wrigley Field during a historic moment, you know it’s going to be epic.

“Our instincts were correct to follow the story. I have learned to welcome the unexpected and it always pays off if you’re ready for it.”

The Let’s Play Two soundtrack is now available, while the DVD and Blu-ray are set for release on December 1 via Virgin.

Pearl Jam: Let’s Play Two tracklist

Low Light Better Man Elderly Woman Behind The Counter In A Small Town Last Exit Lightning Bolt Black Red Yellow Black Corduroy Given To Fly Jeremy Inside Job Go Crazy Mary Release Alive All The Way I’ve Got A Feeling

Dissidents: How Pearl Jam's Vs. Album Kicked Back Against The World