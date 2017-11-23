Zakk Wylde and Dave Mustaine set for Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp 2018

Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine and Black Label Society and Ozzy guitarist Zakk Wylde have been confirmed for next year’s Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp.

The pair will appear at the camp’s Masters Of Metal event in 2018 which will be held in Los Angeles between April 19-22.

Attendees will spend the weekend jamming and rehearsing with Mustaine and Wylde and be tutored by bassists, guitarists, vocalist and drummers before hitting the stage with Wylde at the Sunset Strip’s Whisky A Go Go on the final night for “the ultimate metal dream.”

Mustaine says: “Attention! Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp has been seized by myself and Zakk Wylde and is now the Metal Fantasy Camp April 19-22, 2018.

“Prepare to shred songs with me like Holy Wars and Dystopia and metal anthems like Symphony of Destruction. You’ve been warned!”

Artists who have previously appeared at the event over the years include Nancy Wilson, Steven Adler, Gregg Bissonette Jeff Beck, Tony Iommi, Roger Daltrey, Joe Perry, Def Leppard, Alice Cooper, Sammy Hagar, Gene Simmons, Judas Priest, Bill Wyman, Slash, Bret Michaels, Cheap Trick, Ginger Baker and Vince Neil.

Find out more at the official website.

