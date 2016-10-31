Watch Oceans Of Slumber play This Road live

Oceans Of Slumber have premiered a video of them performing This Road live in the studio.

The song is lifted from the Texas outfit’s second album Winter, which they launched earlier this year. It follows the release of their track Devout and their video for Last Bridge.

The band tell TeamRock: “So many thoughts. So many words. So much left unsaid. This Road is the closing song on our record and is the completion of a cycle that seems perpetual. Habits and inconsistencies, and our attempt to wrestle with them and make sense of each other as individuals.

“On stage is where we do our best work and this live session is a window into capturing that momentum – a place to shed our skin, open up, and evolve. We’ve always got more in us and we plan to do more of these sessions in the future. Hope you like it.”

Oceans Of Slumber are currently on the road in Europe. They play at this weekend’s Damnation Festival in Leeds.

Oct 31: Madrid But, Spain

Nov 02: Toulouse Metronum, France

Nov 03: Rennes Antipode, France

Nov 04: Paris Divan Du Monde, France

Nov 05: Leeds Damnation, UK

Nov 07: Leeuwarden Neushoorn, Netherlands

Nov 08: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 09: Hanover Musikzentrum, Germany

Nov 10: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

