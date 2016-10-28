Touchstone to release Lights From The Sky EP

Touchstone have announced the release of a new EP titled Lights From The Sky.

It’ll launch on November 28 and will be the band’s first material since the departure of singer Kim Seviour, who was replaced in the lineup by polish singer Aggie Figurska. Keyboard player Liam Holmes will also make his debut on the four-track.

Bassist Paul Moorghen says: “Getting Aggie and Liam successfully embedded into the band has rejuvenated and reinvigorated the whole vibe around the band.

“The songwriting, the rehearsing, the recording process have a new found energy which has translated directly into the music, which is what this is all about.”

He continues: “Aggie knows exactly how to use her voice as her instrument. She writes thought-provoking lyrics and can pick out vocal melodies that are unexpected but fit perfectly within the music.

“She is very ambitious and has so much energy and a wonderful personality and this definitely comes across in the music. She has immediately gelled with the band and had a huge influence on the direction and sound of the new music, and all while keeping the boys in check.”

Pre-orders for Lights From The Sky are now open in a variety of bundles.

Touchstone have a handful of live dates planned in the UK in December.

The Lights From The Sky cover

Touchstone Lights From The Sky tracklist

Lights From The Sky Fear Tangled Lines Lights From The Sky (Polish lyric version)

Dec 16: St Helens The Citadel

Dec 17: London The Borderline

Dec 18: Bilston The Robin 2

