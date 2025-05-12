"I love technology, but not when it takes away time from the real world": Lacuna Coil's Cristina Scabbia on tech, Depeche Mode and new album Sleepless Empire

By ( Classic Rock ) published

Italian gothic metallers Lacuna Coil are showing no signs of slowing down

Lacuna Coil in 2025
(Image credit: Cunene)

Since forming in 1994 in Milan, Lacuna Coil have become one of Italy’s most celebrated rock exports, their signature gothic metal stylings outlasting the rise and falls of grunge, nu metal, emo and just about everything else.

New studio album Sleepless Empire, the band’s tenth, finds the five-piece on sparkling form, and frontwoman Cristina Scabbia remains a cornerstone of the modern metal scene, be it through her work with the band or her prolific status as a gamer and streaming personality.

Lightning bolt page divider

What was it like for an Italian metal band trying to make a name for themselves in the 90s?

Back then the metal scene was very awkward and small. Italy is not very open to rock and metal as a genre. When we started there was no internet, no smartphones, no Spotify or Apple Music, there was no way to connect it to the rest of the world. It was expensive to tour, but it was the only chance to bring your music around the world.

Your song Heaven’s A Lie was a real breakthrough moment in the 2000s.

It took a while, because the record, Comalies, came out in 2002. Two years after that we played Ozzfest for the first time, and we were completely different from the other bands there. In a few days we had more than one hundred radio stations that were playing Heaven’s A Lie! MTV2 asked us to provide a video. And we noticed that when we came back to Europe, people were looking at us with a different eye.

Your cover of Depeche Mode’s Enjoy The Silence is widely considered one of the best metal covers. Is that something you’re particularly proud of?

I was very happy, because I was the one who suggested it, because I love Depeche Mode and the original is such a beautiful song. After we released it we asked Depeche Mode for permission to do a video, and they said yes. I think it’s our most listened-to song on Spotify.

Lacuna Coil - I WISH YOU WERE D3AD (Official Music Video) - YouTube Lacuna Coil - I WISH YOU WERE D3AD (Official Music Video) - YouTube
Watch On

The new album, Sleepless Empire, digs into the impact of social media. How has social media changed the band’s relationship with their fans?

We’ve always been in touch with our communities. The advent of technology - things like Twitch, videocalls - gave me the opportunity to be even more close [to fans]. It’s also an exercise as an entertainer to understand that there is a multitude of people out there with different thoughts, different lives, different mentalities.

So social media isn’t all bad, then?

In changing times there are good things whether we like it or not we can’t really stop progress. I love technology; I love the fact that I can talk to you right now through a screen because we can’t meet in person. I’m a gamer, so I have to be pro-technology. What I don’t like about technology is when it takes away time from the real world.

Unlike many metal bands, Lacuna Coil seem to be getting heavier with age. Where’s that coming from?

It was always there. If you listen to the first demo, Andrea [Ferro, co-vocalist] was already growling. It’s not new. We like the heavier stuff, and it’s also projected on a live environment; we like to rock out, and heavier songs are giving us the type of excitement that we need.

Sleepless Empire is out now via Century Media.

Merlin Alderslade
Merlin Alderslade
Executive Editor, Louder

Merlin moved into his role as Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has previously written for the likes of Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He has also presented and produced the Metal Hammer Podcast, presented the Metal Hammer Radio Show and is probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site. 

More about louder

“Brent had an Iron Maiden jacket on so I went over to him to talk to him and he was like, ‘Hey you’re that crazy drummer dude’”: The chaotic birth of prog metal giants Mastodon

Vikram Shankar’s Five Favorite Instrumental Prog Albums

“I had a white MkIII Cortina with the Warrior On The Edge Of Time poster on the back. Anyone who got in had to listen to Hawkwind”: Paul Hardcastle once used the space rockers’ titles for his own songs
See more latest
Most Popular
Paul Hardcastle and Hawkwind
“I had a white MkIII Cortina with the Warrior On The Edge Of Time poster on the back. Anyone who got in had to listen to Hawkwind”: Paul Hardcastle once used the space rockers’ titles for his own songs
Mastodon posing for a photograph in the early 2000s
“Brent had an Iron Maiden jacket on so I went over to him to talk to him and he was like, ‘Hey you’re that crazy drummer dude’”: The chaotic birth of prog metal giants Mastodon
Lux Terminus
Vikram Shankar’s Five Favorite Instrumental Prog Albums
Dream Theater posing for a photograph in 2016
“The whole prog movement is about fairies and elves and we’re proud of that. But there are no fairies and elves on this album”: How prog metal icons Dream Theater went full nerd-mode with epic concept album The Astonishing
Radiohead live in 2016
“I cherish the band, but I don’t expect anyone else to”: it’s nine years since the last Radiohead record and I accidentally got the only interview for it
Scorpions posing for a photograph in 1984
“When we came to England, all the headlines said: ‘Crash-boom-blitzkrieg, the Krauts are here!’”: The epic story of the Scorpions, the German band who smashed through the barriers to conquer America
Armored Saint posing for a photograph in the mid-80s
“I thought we were going to die every time we hit the road. There were a lot of short fuses in the band”: The rise, fall and resurrection of Armored Saint, the cult metal band who should have been as big as Metallica
Metallica posing for a photograph in 1984
“Partly a tribute to a fallen bandmate, it’s as emotionally raw as thrash ever got”: 10 epic ballads that show thrash metal’s emotional side
Lennon and McCartney
"John made himself out to be the big working-class hero: he was the least working-class in the group." In 1984, revisiting his work with The Beatles, Paul McCartney shed new light on his relationship with John Lennon in his most revealing interviews ever
Incubus posing for a photograph in 2001
“The whole world of rap-metal is just pathetically ridiculous. It makes me wanna throw up. It’s a horrible place to be”: How Incubus fought back against nu metal with Morning View