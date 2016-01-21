Oceans Of Slumber release Last Bridge video

Oceans Of Slumber have released a video for their track Suffer The Last Bridge.

The song features on Winter – the US outfit’s second full-length album which is out on March 4 via Century Media.

Drummer Dobber Beverly says of the track: “Living is an imperfect consequence of being born. We are fallible creatures and we must adapt and learn to overcome our fear of living.

“Suffer The Last Bridge is the call to embrace your imperfections and walk away from the things you can’t change. The video follows vocalist Cammie Gilbert on a contemplative journey through the beautiful Texas landscapes we call home.

“It’s her journey to a place of realisation and the acceptance of change and loss. And eventually finds her walking away from the unavoidable consequence of being alive.”

Oceans Of Slumber released the title track from the album last month. Winter is available to pre-order.

Oceans Of Slumber Winter tracklist