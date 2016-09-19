Damnation announce Hang The Bastard, Ingested and more

Hang The Bastard, Ingested, Dread Sovereign and Sinistro are among the final three bands to be confirmed for this year’s Damnation festival.

English death metal group Ingested, Irish doom trio Dread Sovereign and Portuguese avant-garde rock outfit Sinistro are joined by Hark, Venom Prison, Employed To Serve, Mithras and Infernal Sea as the last bands to be announced for the 12th edition of the festival, which takes place on November 5 at Leeds University Union.

Also confirmed are Hang The Bastard, for whom the festival will be their farewell gig. Gets Worse, Dialects, Svalbard, Darkher and KROH complete the final announcement.

The bands all join previously announced acts Electric Wizard, Abbath, Cult Of Luna featuring Julie Christmas, Enslaved, Akercocke, Black Tusk, Bossk and Ne Obliviscaris among others.

On choosing to bring the curtain down on their career with an appearance at Damnation, Hang The Bastard say: “After nearly 10 years, thousands of miles and millions of beers, the time has come to end what has been an amazing journey into the world of heaviness.

“We, Hang the Bastard are thrilled to announce our last show will be at this year’s Damnation Festival. Having played before with a mixed lineup due to injuries we will play full strength a heavy set to wave goodbye for good.”

Festival director Gavin McInally adds: “When you regularly see gigs priced at £30, £40 or even £50 a ticket these days, it’s been a minor miracle booking Electric Wizard, Abbath, Cult Of Luna and Enslaved, backed by the solid cast of bands below them, for a £38 ticket, but we were confident that if we could make the bill we wanted happen, fans would once again turn out in force to support us.

“With more than half of the tickets gone already and our best sales always in the final weeks, it’s all pointing towards another sell-out and another massively successful Damnation festival.

“These final band deliver the very best in death, doom, black, hardcore, sludge and post-rock the UK has to offer and it’s a privilege to give these acts a suitable stage to showcase their talents.”

Tickets, priced at £38, are on sale now via the festival website.

