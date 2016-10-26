Watch Nightwish’s Floor Jansen guest in new Evergrey video

Evergrey have released a video for their new single In Orbit.
It features on the Swedish outfit’s 10th album The Storm Within, which launched in September. The track features Nightwish singer Floor Jansen – who also appears in the promo. Watch it below.
Evergrey vocalist Tom S Englund tells Loudwire: “Floor is a personal friend and a major Evergrey fan, so it was discussed over a glass of wine between her and my wife Carina, who asked her if she wanted to do the song.”
Speaking of the concept behind the follow-up to 2014’s Hymns For The Broken, Englund said: “As usual, the lyrics are based on someone or some event in my life. When we were making this album a lot of these relationship issues were going on around me – people losing a partner or a loved one and grieving.
“The Storm Within is about a search for identity, trying to make yourself full when you feel half empty, and I placed that storyline in an interstellar world.”
Evergrey are currently on tour across Europe in support of the album.
- Rick Parfitt: I won't return to Status Quo
- Roger Daltrey: Rap is more relevant than rock
- Volbeat's Michael Poulsen misses death metal glory days
- Knifeworld release I Must Set Fire To Your Portrait video
Evergrey 2016 tour dates
Oct 27: Wien Szene, Austria
Oct 28: Munich Backstage, Germany
Oct 29: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany
Oct 30: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland
Oct 31: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France
Nov 02: Madrid Arena, Spain
Nov 03: Toulouse Le Metronum, France
Nov 04: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France
Nov 05: Lille Le Splendid, France
Nov 06: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Nov 08: Birmingham Institute, UK
Nov 09: Glasgow The Classic Grand, UK
Nov 11: Dublin The Button Factory, Ireland
Nov 12: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Nov 13: London Koko, UK
Nov 15: Norwich Waterfront, UK
Nov 16: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK
Nov 17: Cardiff Tramshed, UK
Nightwish singer Floor Jansen is four months pregnant