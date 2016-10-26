Watch Nightwish’s Floor Jansen guest in new Evergrey video

Evergrey have released a video for their new single In Orbit.

It features on the Swedish outfit’s 10th album The Storm Within, which launched in September. The track features Nightwish singer Floor Jansen – who also appears in the promo. Watch it below.

Evergrey vocalist Tom S Englund tells Loudwire: “Floor is a personal friend and a major Evergrey fan, so it was discussed over a glass of wine between her and my wife Carina, who asked her if she wanted to do the song.”

Speaking of the concept behind the follow-up to 2014’s Hymns For The Broken, Englund said: “As usual, the lyrics are based on someone or some event in my life. When we were making this album a lot of these relationship issues were going on around me – people losing a partner or a loved one and grieving.

“The Storm Within is about a search for identity, trying to make yourself full when you feel half empty, and I placed that storyline in an interstellar world.”

Evergrey are currently on tour across Europe in support of the album.

Oct 27: Wien Szene, Austria

Oct 28: Munich Backstage, Germany

Oct 29: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Oct 30: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland

Oct 31: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France

Nov 02: Madrid Arena, Spain

Nov 03: Toulouse Le Metronum, France

Nov 04: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France

Nov 05: Lille Le Splendid, France

Nov 06: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Nov 08: Birmingham Institute, UK

Nov 09: Glasgow The Classic Grand, UK

Nov 11: Dublin The Button Factory, Ireland

Nov 12: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Nov 13: London Koko, UK

Nov 15: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Nov 16: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Nov 17: Cardiff Tramshed, UK

