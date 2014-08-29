Evergrey came close to split

Evergrey were close to splitting before the return of guitarist Henrik Danhage and drummer Jonas Ekdahl, frontman Tom S Englund has revealed.

The pair left amicably in 2010 alongside bassist Jari Kainulainen – and afterwards Englund began to suffer a loss of inspiration.

That changed when he needed a couple of stand-in musicians for some tour dates, leading to the return of Danhage and Ekdahl and the creation of ninth album Hymns For The Broken.

Englund says: “We needed a drummer for a few shows, so I called Jonas to see if he was available. We also needed a second guitarist, so I asked Henrik and he was fine with it.

“While we were doing those shows, we released we were having a lot of fun with the music again.

“The guys coming back saved Evergrey. I wasn’t set on doing an album. I’m amazed – the band sounds hungry, the album sounds awesome, and I can say there’s not a weak song on it.”

The follow-up to 2011’s Glorious Collision is released on September 26. Metal Hammer premiered the video for lead track King Of Errors earlier this month.

Hymns For The Broken tracklist