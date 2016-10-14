Watch new Sixx AM video for We Will Not Go Quietly

Sixx AM have released a video for their new track We Will Not Go Quietly.

It features on the band’s new album Prayers For The Blessed and follows their Prayers For The Damned release earlier this year. It’ll launch on November 18 via Eleven Seven Music.

Nikki Sixx, James Michael and DJ Ashba recorded the album during the same same sessions that led to Prayers For The Damned, with the new video shot last month in Abbotsford, Canada.

Speaking about the recording sessions, frontman Michael previously said: “We found that during writing and recording, we were so inundated by things going on around the world that really require some attention. I think it’s safe to say that the world feels kind of wounded right now and is need of repair.

“People feel desperate, people feel scared, people feel angry, people are dissatisfied with leadership. If you’re an artist, you can’t just ignore that.”

Sixx AM will head back out on the road later this month for further live dates.

The Prayers For The Blessed cover

Sixx AM: Prayers For The Blessed tracklist

Barbarians (Prayers For The Blessed) We Will Not Go Quietly Wolf At Your Door Maybe It’s Time The Devil’s Coming Catacombs That’s Gonna Leave a Scar Without You Suffocate Riot In My Head Helicopters

Sixx AM North American tour 2016

Oct 18: North Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Oct 19: Grand Prairie Verizon Theatre, TX

Oct 21: Oklahoma City Chesapeake Energy Arena, OK

Oct 22: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Oct 23: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Oct 25: West Valley City Maverik Center, UT

Oct 27: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Oct 28: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Oct 29: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Oct 31: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Nov 02: Portland Moda Center, OR

Nov 03: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, WA

Nov 05: Tacoma Dome, WA

Nov 07: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Nov 09: Billings Metra Park, MT

Nov 11: Bismarck Civic Center, ND

Nov 12: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

Nov 13: La Crosse Center, WI

Nov 15: Madison Coliseum, WI

Nov 17: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Nov 18: Louisville KFC Yumi Center, KY

Nov 19: Peoria Civic Center, IL

Nov 21: Toledo Huntington Center, OH

Nov 22: Rochester Blue Cross Arena, NY

Nov 25: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Nov 26: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Nov 27: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME

Nov 29: Syracuse War Memorial, NY

Dec 01: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Dec 02: Hershey Giant Center, PA

Dec 03: Huntington Big Sandy Superstore Arena, WV

Dec 05: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC

Dec 06: North Charleston Coliseum, SC

Dec 08: Orlando Amway Arena, FL

Dec 09: Tampa Amalia Arena, FL

Dec 10: Duluth Infinite Energy Center, GA

Sixx AM's Swedish tour showcased in mini-documentary