Sixx AM's Swedish tour showcased in mini-documentary

Sixx AM’s first-ever tour of Sweden has been documented in a short video clip.

The Damned Of Scandinavia was filmed by Rocksverige, and follows bassist Nikki Sixx, guitarist DJ Ashba and vocalist James Michael on their June dates across the country, including their appearance at the Sweden Rock Festival.

It shows behind-the-scenes clips and live footage, accompanied by the title track from their latest album Prayers For The Damned Vol.1, which was released earlier this year.

Speaking of the album, Michael previously said: “There’s no denying that right now, globally, there’s a sense of crisis. And I think that speaks to our first single off this record, Rise, which really addresses that.

“We’re not a political band by any stretch of the imagination, but we are certainly a very socially conscious band. Things that matter to us on a personal level are happening on a global level.

“We found that during the writing and the recording, we were so inundated by things going on around the world that really require some attention. And I think it’s safe to say that the world feels kind of wounded right now and is need of repair.”

Sixx AM will head out on tour again in September, with dates scheduled across Canada, the US and Japan.

Sep 09: Abbotsford Centre, BC

Sep 10: Penticton South Okanagan Centre, BC

Sep 11: Rocky View Country Grey Eagle Casino, AB

Sep 13: Lethbridge Enmax Centre, AB

Sep 14: Regina Brandt Centre, SK

Sep 16: Medicine Hat Canalta Centre, AB

Sep 17: Edmonton Rexall Place, AB

Sep 18: Saskatoon Saskatel, SK

Sep 20: Winnipeg MTS Centre, MB

Sep 23: Oshawa GM Centre, ON

Sep 24: London Budweiser Gardens, ON

Sep 27: Moncton Coliseum, NB

Sep 28: Halifax Scotia bank Centre, NS

Oct 08: Tokyo Loudpark, Japan

Oct 18: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Oct 22: Wichita InTrust Bank Arena, KS

Oct 23: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Oct 25: West Valley City Maverik Center, UT

Oct 27: Phoenix Talking Stick Arena, AZ

Oct 28: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Oct 29: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Oct 31: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Nov 02: Portland Moda Center, OR

Nov 03: Spokane Arena, WA

Nov 05: Tacoma Dome, WA

Nov 07: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Nov 09: Billings Metra Park, MT

Nov 11: Bismarck Civic Center, ND

Nov 17: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Nov 18: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY

