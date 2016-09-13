Sixx AM reveal Prayers For The Blessed details

Sixx AM have revealed further information on upcoming album Prayers For The Blessed, the companion to Prayers For The Damned.

The 11-track title is to be released on November 18, with pre-orders commencing on October 14. The band will shoot a live video for lead track We Will Not Go Quietly this weekend in Abbotsford, Canada.

Eleven Seven Music say: “From the outsider anthem We Will Not Go Quietly to the operatic showstopper Maybe It’s Time and groove-driven, radio-ready rocker That’s Gonna Leave A Scar, Prayers For The Blessed displays the many sides of Sixx AM’s sound – something the band was able to develop by ramping up the amount of time they spent on the road.”

Mainman Nikki Sixx says: “We really found ourselves onstage, and it’s influencing the way we write. We started focusing on our music, not only as songwriters and lyricists, but also stayed conscious of what would transfer over live to the audience.”

Prayers For The Blessed was recorded during the same sessions that led to Prayers For The Damned, which arrived in April.The band stress it wasn’t a case of just laying down too many tracks, but that they found they had a lot to say.

Frontman James Michael said in May: “We found that during writing and recording, we were so inundated by things going on around the world that really require some attention. I think it’s safe to say that the world feels kind of wounded right now and is need of repair.

“People feel desperate, people feel scared, people feel angry, people are dissatisfied with leadership. If you’re an artist, you can’t just ignore that.”

Sixx AM are on tour across North America until December – full dates below.

Sixx AM: Prayers For The Blessed tracklist

Barbarians (Prayers For The Blessed)

We Will Not Go Quietly

Wolf At Your Door

Maybe It’s Time

The Devil’s Coming

Catacombs

That’s Gonna Leave a Scar

Without You

Suffocate

Riot In My Head

Helicopters

Sixx AM North American tour 2016

Sep 13: Lethbridge Enmax Centre, AB

Sep 14: Regina Brandt Centre, SK

Sep 16: Medicine Hat Canalta Centre, AB

Sep 17: Edmonton Rexall Place, AB

Sep 18: Saskatoon SaskTel Centre, SK

Sep 20: Winnipeg MTS Centre, MB

Sep 23: Oshawa GM Centre, ON

Sep 24: London Budweiser Gardens, ON

Sep 26: Quebec Centre Videotron, QC

Sep 27: Moncton Coliseum, NB

Sep 28: Halifax Scotia Bank Centre, NS

Oct 09: Tokyo Loud Park Festival, Japan

Oct 18: North Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Oct 19: Grand Prairie Verizon Theatre, TX

Oct 21: Oklahoma City Chesapeake Energy Arena, OK

Oct 22: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Oct 23: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Oct 25: West Valley City Maverik Center, UT

Oct 27: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Oct 28: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Oct 29: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Oct 31: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Nov 02: Portland Moda Center, OR

Nov 03: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, WA

Nov 05: Tacoma Dome, WA

Nov 07: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Nov 09: Billings Metra Park, MT

Nov 11: Bismarck Civic Center, ND

Nov 12: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

Nov 13: La Crosse Center, WI

Nov 15: Madison Coliseum, WI

Nov 17: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Nov 18: Louisville KFC Yumi Center, KY

Nov 19: Peoria Civic Center, IL

Nov 21: Toledo Huntington Center, OH

Nov 22: Rochester Blue Cross Arena, NY

Nov 25: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Nov 26: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Nov 27: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME

Nov 29: Syracuse War Memorial, NY

Dec 01: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Dec 02: Hershey Giant Center, PA

Dec 03: Huntington Big Sandy Superstore Arena, WV

Dec 05: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC

Dec 06: North Charleston Coliseum, SC

Dec 08: Orlando Amway Arena, FL

Dec 09: Tampa Amalia Arena, FL

Dec 10: Duluth Infinite Energy Center, GA

