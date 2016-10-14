This is what a floating turntable looks like

A Kickstarter campaign has been launched to help produce a floating turntable.

Mag-Lev Audio are seeking $300,000 to fund the first ever levitating turntable, which they say “visually enhances the experience of listening to vinyl records by levitating the platter.”

They continue: “By joining our love for music with careful integration of technology and high-range audio components, we’ve created a turntable of the future for the medium of the past.”

The company add that they’ve been searching for a way to give listeners a new way to experience vinyl, and add: “The First Levitating Turntable is designed for people who appreciate high quality sound and innovative design.

“It comes with a pre-fitted tonearm and cartridge. This setup allows you to connect through phono in. Once you’re done, you just have to pick your favourite record, turn the turntable on, move the tonearm into position and lower the cueing lever. Then sit back, relax and enjoy.”

At the time of writing, the turntable has raised $123,000 with 38 days to go in the crowdfunding campaign.

Vinyl has undergone a resurgence in recent years, with new research in the UK indicating that people who purchase vinyl records are likely to be aged between 45-54.

