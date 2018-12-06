Watch Myrkur get back to nature in Bonden og Kragen video

Vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Amalie Bruun, aka Myrkur, has launched a video for her reinterpretation of ancient Danish folk song Bonden og Kragen.

The track will launch tomorrow (December 7) as a limited edition 7-inch single which will also feature Juniper, which Myrkur shared in November.

Speaking about the traditional Danish song, Bruun says (via The PRP): “The song dates back to around 1600. It exists in many different versions, including Swedish and Norwegian.

“The tale features a peasant/farmer who ventures into the woods and shoots a crow. A local bishop gets word of this and demands to know what the peasant will use the dead crow for.

“Back then, the Church would take from the farmers and they were not fully allowed to own their livestock and crops. In response, the peasant starts making up a very long and unrealistic list of every part of the crow that he will use as a way refusing a tribute.”

Both Bonden og Kragen and Juniper will also arrive tomorrow on digital platforms, with the release coinciding with Myrkur’s winter UK and European tour.

Myrkur 2018 UK and European tour dates

Dec 07: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark

Dec 08: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Dec 10: Poznan U Bazyla, Poland

Dec 11: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Dec 13: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

Dec 14: Vienna Arena, Austria

Dec 16: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Dec 18: London The Dome, UK

Dec 19: Bristol The Fleece, UK

Dec 20: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Dec 21: Glasgow The Great Eastern, UK

Dec 22: Manchester, Gorilla, UK