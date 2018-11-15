Listen to Myrkur’s haunting new track Juniper

Vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Amalie Bruun, aka Myrkur, has released a new single titled Juniper.

It’s the first of two new tracks which Bruun recently recorded with producer Jaime Gomez Arellano at Orgone Studios in Bedfordshire, England, with the second song titled Bonden og Kragen set to arrive on December 7.

A statement reads: “Juniper is a gorgeous and powerful ballad that immediately hooks the listener with its infectious chorus and lush string arrangements, while Bonden og Kragen is a solo reinterpretation of a traditional Danish folk song from the 1600's.

“Together, both tracks exquisitely capture Myrkur's eclectic sound and captivating personality.”

A limited edition 7-inch single on purple vinyl will also launch alongside the digital release.

Both tracks are being launched to coincide with Myrkur’s winter UK and European tour, which will get under way in Stockholm on December 3.

Find a full list of dates below.

Myrkur 2018 UK and European tour dates

Dec 03: Stockholm Vasateatern, Sweden

Dec 04: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Dec 05: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Dec 07: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark

Dec 08: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Dec 10: Poznan U Bazyla, Poland

Dec 11: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Dec 13: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

Dec 14: Vienna Arena, Austria

Dec 16: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Dec 18: London The Dome, UK

Dec 19: Bristol The Fleece, UK

Dec 20: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Dec 21: Glasgow The Great Eastern, UK

Dec 22: Manchester, Gorilla, UK