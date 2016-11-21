Watch Killswitch Engage video for Cut Me Loose

Killswitch Engage have released a video for their track Cut Me Loose.

The song appears on Jesse Leach and co’s seventh studio album Incarnate, which launched earlier this year via Roadrunner Records.

The band launched a Cut Me Loose video in February – but vocalist Leach has explained that it “was meant as a ‘visual aid’ and not the official video, apparently.” Killswitch Engage also teased the new shoot in September.

Speaking about the track previously, Leach said: “It’s a really personal song. There’s a reason why I reference the word ‘noose’ in the chorus – it refers to a time when I felt suicidal.

“The song is about looking back on your life, taking stock of where you are and the pain that you’ve experienced. But the song isn’t just about me. It’s a mixed message, and ‘noose’ is the key word.

“The song is pretty dark if you read the lyrics with that in mind.”

Killswitch Engage have a number of tour dates still to come in 2016, as well as a string of Australia and New Zealand dates next year.

Nov 24: Newport Centre, UK

Nov 25: Bournemouth O2 Academy, UK

Nov 27: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Nov 28: Sheffield O2 Academy, UK

Nov 30: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Dec 01: Inverness Ironworks, UK

Dec 03: Manchester Academy, UK

Dec 04: Manchester Academy, UK

Dec 06: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Dec 07: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Dec 09: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Dec 10: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Mar 01: Auckland Power Station, New Zealand

Mar 03: Newtown Enmore Theatre, Australia

Mar 04: Brisbane Eatons Hill Hotel, Australia

Mar 05: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Mar 07: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Mar 08: Northbridge Metro City, Australia

