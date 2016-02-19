Killswitch Engage launch Cut Me Loose video

Killswitch Engage have launched a video for their track Cut Me Loose.

It’s taken from their seventh album, Incarnate, due out on March 11 via Roadrunner. It follows the release of their Hate By Design video last month.

Frontman Jesse Leach says: “This song is about finding wisdom and understanding through suffering.

“The past is a story we tell ourselves, and often that story can be difficult to recount. The burdens we carry can act as a noose, inhibiting our growth and progression.

“There comes a time when we must release the bondage of our burdens and make peace with the demons and darkness of the past – setting the albatross of regret free and moving on in life, if you will.”

Killswitch tour the US starting in March.

Mar 06: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY

Mar 09: New York St Vitus Bar, NY

Mar 10: New York The Marlin Room at Webster Hall, NY

Mar 11:Brooklyn Rough Trade, NY

Mar 16: San Antonio The Aztec Theater, TX

Mar 18: Dallas House of Blues, TX

Mar 19: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Mar 21: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

Mar 23: Indianapolis Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre, IN

Mar 24: Clive 7 Flags, IA

Mar 25: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN

Mar 26: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Mar 28: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

Mar 30: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Apr 01: Seattle Showbox SODO, WA

Apr 02: Spokane Knitting Factory Concert House, WA

Apr 03: Vancouver Vogue Theatre, BC

Apr 04: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Apr 06: Boise Knitting Factory Concert House, ID

Apr 07: Sacramento Ace of Spades, CA

Apr 08: Pomona Fox Theater Pomona, CA

Apr 09: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Apr 11: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Apr 12: Sauget Pop’s Nightclub, IL

Apr 14: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Apr 15: Binghamton Magic City Music Hall, NY

Apr 17: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Apr 19: London Music Hall, ON

Apr 20: Grand Rapids The Intersection, MI

Apr 21: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH

Apr 22: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

Apr 24: Ladson Exchange Park WYBB Rockfest, SC