Vinnie Paul will release 2nd Damageplan album 'some day'

Former Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul says he will eventually release music that was planned for Damageplan’s second album.

Paul formed Damageplan with his brother Dimebag Darrell after Pantera’s split in 2003 and released their debut album New Found Power a year later.

Dimebag was shot dead onstage at a Damageplan gig in Ohio in December 2004.

Paul has said in the past that he would eventually release the second album. And in a new interview for Trunk Nation (via Blabbermouth), he says: “The first record was pretty diverse. We wanted to do something that didn’t sound exactly like Pantera, and with the second record, it was really focused.

“I’ve got the demos and some day they’ll come out.”

Paul adds that he will always try to keep his brother’s legacy alive.

He says: “It’s sad to say, but you just get larger than life when you’re gone. It’s just really weird. I really appreciate it.

“The fans have kept his legacy and everything he’s done intact and alive, and it’s just constantly growing. His legend’s huge.”

Former Pantera frontman Phil Anselmo revealed last week that he has up to five new albums in the works and put his work ethic down to having quit drinking.

He said: “I haven’t had a drink since February – I’m not missing that much.”

Dimebag track on Hellyeah album was goosebump moment - Vinnie Paul