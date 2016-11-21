Dani Filth on failed supergroup featuring Volbeat, Enslaved men

Cradle Of Filth and Devilment frontman Dani Filth has recalled the failed supergroup he formed with members of Volbeat, Enslaved, The Cult and Gorgoroth.

The band, named Temple Of The Black Moon, featured King from Gorgoroth, Ice Dale from Enslaved, Rob Caggiano from Anthrax and Volbeat and John Tempesta from The Cult and White Zombie.

Filth reveals they wrote 10 “amazing” songs for their touted debut CNT (All That’s Missing Is You) over a four-year span and that the drums and bass recordings are still sitting in storage. But he suggests Caggiano’s manager “shelved” the project after the guitarist moved to Volbeat so he wouldn’t lose focus.

Filth tells HMV: “This was only a couple of years ago that it was recorded, and it’s a brilliant album. The working album title was CNT (All That’s Missing Is You) – it would have been amazing!

“The drums were recorded in LA, and the bass. They’re still sitting with a record label. This is my opinion, when Rob left Anthrax the manager shelved it because he didn’t want Rob being distracted from earning loads of money for it. If that makes any sense.

“I don’t know if it’s ever going to see the light of day – in fact I want Devilment to cover all of it – it might be the only way around the problem to be fair.”

He continues: “It would probably be too late now if it ever came out, it would sound primeval by then. It was cool – really rocky. It’s got an Anthrax and The Cult meets me and Gorgoroth, plus Enslaved feeling, and the guy from Dimmu Borgir was going to do keys on it.”

Devilment will tour the UK next month in support of their new album Devilment II: The Mephisto Waltzes.

Dec 06: Colchester Arts Centre

Dec 07: Nottingham Rock City Basement

Dec 09: Stoke Sugarmill

Dec 10: London Boston Music Room

Dec 11: Norwich Waterfront

Dec 13: Glasgow Stereo

Dec 14: Newcastle Think Tank

Dec 15: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Dec 16: Leeds Key Club

Dec 18: Reading Sub 89

Dec 19: Southampton Engine Rooms

