Eyehategod's Mike IX Williams needs liver transplant

Eyehategod frontman Mike IX Williams needs a liver transplant and his wife is asking fans to help pay for the life-saving treatment.

Michelle Maher-Williams has launched a crowdfunding page and given a full update on the singer’s health. She says Williams, 48, remains in hospital and that he will not be given a transplant until a number of medical bills are settled.

Williams stepped back from performing with Eyehategod this year, but the nature of his health problems was never disclosed. Phil Anselmo and Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe have filled in for him at recent Eyehategod shows.

Michelle Maher-Williams says: “As much as he hates the idea of asking for help, he needs your support now more than ever and has realised that his friends, family and fans deserve to know exactly what is going on with him and his health.

“In December 2014, while on tour with Corrections House, Michael was hospitalised in Texas. The ER doctor told him that his liver was failing and he wouldn’t survive another year. He immediately returned to New Orleans and consulted with one of the best liver specialists in the country. Although he was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver, this doctor gave him the hope and encouragement that he needed to put up the fight of his life.”

Williams’ health improved in the following 12 months, but he has suffered setbacks in 2015 and 2016.

Maher-Williams adds: “In April 2016, he was again cleared to tour with Eyehategod. With only a couple of dates left of the tour, he was found unresponsive in his hotel room. He was rushed to the hospital in Kentucky and put on life support.

“A few days later, ever the fighter, he came out of his coma and was able to breathe on his own.

“On October 10, 2016, he was admitted to the Critical Care Unit, vomiting blood. Along with internal bleeding, it was determined that his liver and kidneys were failing. He was placed on life support and dialysis.

“Through sheer grit and determination, he was eventually able to function on his own. We were told that he would not be leaving the hospital without a new liver. His case was presented before the board and he was approved for the transplant list. He’s been hospitalised ever since.

“We can’t do this on our own anymore. The expenses are astronomical and overwhelming. Not only has our health insurance nearly tripled, but now we need to come up with our insurance deductible before the transplant occurs.”

To donate to Williams’ fund, visit the YouCaring page. Maher-William has set a target of $50,000, but anything over and above that will be used for any other medical expenses going forward.

