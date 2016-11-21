Raging Speedhorn cancel gigs over unspecified health issue

Raging Speedhorn have cancelled all of their scheduled tour dates for 2016 as one of the band deals with an unspecified health problem.

After pulling out of a gig in Leicester at short notice last week, Raging Speedhorn now say they won’t play any of the shows they had lined up, including Orange Goblin’s Christmas party at London’s Koko on December 18.

A gig lined up for December 2 at The Hut in Corby, UK, has been rescheduled for February 3, 2017.

Raging Speedhorn say: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the cancellation of all our shows for the remainder of 2016 and the immediate cease in activity until the New Year.

“Raging Speedhorn is a unit, we work together or not at all and right now we need to be together to take care of one of our number. We hope you understand that we don’t want to go into details or go public with any information other than to say we will be back in the New Year.”

They continue: “We’d like to say sorry to all the promoters who’ve booked us, bands who were due to play shows with us and fans who are attending any of the shows we had booked for the remainder of the year.

“All of us are forever grateful for everything you do in support of the Horn, you are like family to us. Right now we need to regroup and take care of our own.”

Raging Speedhorn released their fifth album Lost Ritual earlier this year.

Listen to Raging Speedhorn’s Lost Ritual in full