Killswitch Engage to launch Alive Or Just Brewing beer

Killswitch Engage will release a special edition beer to coincide with an upcoming reissue of their 2002 album Alive Or Just Breathing.

Expected to be called Alive Or Just Brewing, the beer will be a partnership between the band and Florida-based Cigar City Brewing. Both the beer and reissue of Alive Or Just Breathing will be issued around Record Store Day on April 15, 2017.

Killswitch Engage guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz tells the Rock’n’Roll Beer Guy Podcast: “I think we’re doing a picture disk to go with Record Store Day. It’s something we always like to get involved with because we grew up with independent record stores and I think there’s such a magic in going to actually buy a product from a band that you like.

“The way people buy records nowadays is funny. A quick download on iTunes…it doesn’t even feel like a tangible piece of your musical collection. It’s just a bunch of ones and zeros on an iPod.

“The fact that we can do this and time it with a possible beer release with Cigar City is so cool. We love their beer. We’re gonna make something delicious and we’re gonna drink a crap-tonne of it, I’m sure.”

Other bands to have launched their own branded beers include AC/DC, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Motorhead, Opeth, Deftones and Megadeth.

Killswitch Engage released their seventh album Incarnate earlier this year. The band have a number of tour dates still to come in 2016, as well as a string of Australia and New Zealand dates next year.

Nov 24: Newport Centre, UK

Nov 27: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Nov 30: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Dec 03: Manchester Academy, UK

Dec 06: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Dec 09: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Mar 01: Auckland Power Station, New Zealand

Mar 03: Newtown Enmore Theatre, Australia

Mar 04: Brisbane Eatons Hill Hotel, Australia

Mar 05: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Mar 07: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Mar 08: Northbridge Metro City, Australia

Killswitch Engage Jesse records screams for video game