Watch Killswitch Engage shooting new Cut Me Loose video

Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach has revealed behind-the-scenes clips from the shooting of a new video for Cut Me Loose.

The band travelled to Boneville Salt Flats in Utah last week to film for the track from latest album Incarnate, which was released in March.

They launched a Cut Me Loose video in February – but Leach has explained it “was meant as a ‘visual aid’ and not the official video, apparently.”

He recently told Metal Hammer: “It’s a really personal song. There’s a reason why I reference the word ‘noose’ in the chorus – it refers to a time when I felt suicidal.

“The song is about looking back on your life, taking stock of where you are and the pain that you’ve experienced. But the song isn’t just about me. It’s a mixed message, and ‘noose’ is the key word. The song is pretty dark if you read the lyrics with that in mind.”

He added: “My vocal work on this album is the best I’ve ever done. I got my voice in shape from touring and sort of hit my stride, and instead of resting on my laurels, I wanted to take it up a notch.

“I got comfortable with the higher register of my voice and decided to play with it a little bit. Knowing your voice and your instrument is important, and I wrote this song very specifically for the top of my range.”

Killswitch Engage are currently touring North America, with dates in the UK, New Zealand and Australia to follow.

Sep 12: Bonner Springs Cricket Wireless Amphitheater, KS

Sep 13: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Sep 14: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, IL

Sep 15: Toledo Huntington Center, OH

Sep 17: Mashantucket Revolution Rock Festival, CT

Sep 18: Chester Rock Allegiance Fest, PA

Sep 21: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Nov 24: Newport Centre, UK

Nov 27: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Nov 30: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Dec 03: Manchester Academy, UK

Dec 06: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Dec 09: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Mar 01: Auckland Power Station, New Zealand

Mar 03: Newtown Enmore Theatre, Australia

Mar 04: Brisbane Eatons Hill Hotel, Australia

Mar 05: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Mar 07: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Mar 08: Northbridge Metro City, Australia

