Watch Joey Kramer rejoin his Aerosmith bandmates in Las Vegas

Joey Kramer rejoined his Aerosmith bandmates onstage in Las Vegas last night.

It was the drummer’s first show with the band since 2019 and came after Kramer’s lawsuit against Steven Tyler and co. came to light last month, with Kramer claiming he’d been frozen out of the group after he was sidelined from the band’s Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency last year after a minor injury.

Despite his grievance and insistence he was fully fit, a judge in Massachusetts blocked his efforts to rejoin Aerosmith last month for two Grammy events – but he’s now back behind the kit, and fan-filmed footage of his return at the band’s residency at the city’s Park Theatre can be watched below.

Kramer’s drum tech John Douglas had been behind the kit for recent Aerosmith shows, with the band previously issuing a statement saying: “We would be doing a disservice to Joey, to ourselves and to our fans to have him play without adequate time to prepare and rehearse.”

They added: “We are bonded together by much more than our time on stage.”

Last month it was revealed that Aerosmith would play a special 50th anniversary show at Boston’s historic Fenway Park on September 18 where they’ll be joined by Extreme.

Aerosmith will also embark on a European tour this summer.

Aeorsmith 2020 tour dates

Feb 13: Las Vegas Park Theatre at MGM, NV

Feb 15: Las Vegas Park Theatre at MGM, NV

May 20: Las Vegas Park Theatre at MGM, NV

May 23: Las Vegas Park Theatre at MGM, NV

May 25: Las Vegas Park Theatre at MGM, NV

May 28: Las Vegas Park Theatre at MGM, NV

May 30: Las Vegas Park Theatre at MGM, NV

Jun 02: Las Vegas Park Theatre at MGM, NV

Jun 04: Las Vegas Park Theatre at MGM, NV

Jun 13: Milan iDays festival, Italy

Jun 16: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 24: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jun 30: Paris Accorhotels Arena, France

Jul 03: Madrid Wanda Stadium, Spain

Jul 06: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal

Jul 09: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Jul 12: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jul 15: London The O2, UK

Jul 18: Manchester Arena, UK

Jul 21: Middlefart Rock Under Broen Pladsen, Denmark

Jul 24: Budapest Puskas Stadium, Hungary

Jul 27: Mönchengladbach Sparkassenpark, Germany

Sep 18: Boston Fenway Park, MA