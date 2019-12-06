Aerosmith announce 2020 European tour

Aerosmith have announced details of a European tour which will take place next summer.

The band will play a total of 14 shows, kicking off with a performance at Milan’s iDays festival on June 13 and wrapping up with a set at Mönchengladbach’s Sparkassenpark on July 27. They'll also perform two shows in the UK: London’s O2 on July 15 and the Manchester Arena on July 18.

The tour announcement comes hot on the heels of Aerosmith’s successful Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency, with the tour lined up as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations.

Tickets will go on sale next Friday (December 13) from 9am local time through Aerosmith’s official website. Find a list of dates below.

In January last year, guitarist Joe Perry said he would like the band to record a new album or EP.

He told Best Classic Bands: “Steven Tyler and I have talked about it and the other guys have talked about it. We’ve been so involved with other things. I know Steven’s been doing his solo thing.

“We haven’t gotten down to things specifically, but I really would like to record some new music. It’s kind of in that chill time right now for Aerosmith.”

As for their 50th anniversary plans, he said at the time: “1970, to me, is where my heart is as far as when the band started – and the 50th anniversary, so that’s what we’ll be celebrating.”

Aerosmith 2020 European tour

Jun 13: Milan iDays festival, Italy

Jun 16: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 24: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jun 30: Paris Accorhotels Arena, France

Jul 03: Madrid Wanda Stadium, Spain

Jul 06: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal

Jul 09: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Jul 12: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jul 15: London The O2, UK

Jul 18: Manchester Arena, UK

Jul 21: Middlefart Rock Under Broen Pladsen, Denmark

Jul 24: Budapest Puskas Stadium, Hungary

Jul 27: Mönchengladbach Sparkassenpark, Germany