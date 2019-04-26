Aerosmith issue statement to explain Joey Kramer’s recent Las Vegas absence

Earlier this week, it was reported that Aerosmith’s Joey Kramer sat out one of their Deuces Are Wild shows in Las Vegas.

The concert on Tuesday evening saw his tech John Douglas stand in, but with no comment from the band, many fans were concerned why Kramer wasn't there.

Now Aerosmith have explained why he wasn’t behind the kit in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal overnight.

The band say: “Joey had a minor accident and is totally fine, but he hurt his shoulder in the process so he won’t be playing tomorrow.”

Douglas is expected to take Kramer’s place at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort for the show tonight (April 26).

Kramer had a health alert back in 2014 when he had to undergo heart surgery after collapsing on tour.

Reflecting on the incident in 2016, Kramer told Rolling Stone: “It surprised the shit out of me when it happened. I exercise every day, I’m conscientious about my health. I thought it was heartburn or indigestion.

“We’re not 25-year-olds anymore – we can’t play as many shows as we used to.”

Following tonight’s performance, Aerosmith will take a break from their Sin City residency and return on June 19.