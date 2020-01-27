Aerosmith announce 50th anniversary show

Aerosmith have announced a 50th Anniversary show. The news comes in the wake of yesterday's performance at the annual Grammy Awards Ceremony.

The show, billed under the banner 'Bad Boys Of Boston', will take place at Boston's historic Fenway Park on September 18. Support will come from fellow Bostonians Extreme.

Fenway Park, built in 1912, is famous as the home of professional baseball's Boston Red Sox. An Aero Force One presale begins at 10am local time today, while a public sale begins at 10 am on January 31.

Last month Aerosmith announced a 2020 European tour. They'll play a total of total of 14 shows, kicking off with a performance at Milan’s iDays festival on June 13 and wrapping up with a set at Mönchengladbach’s Sparkassenpark on July 27. They'll also perform two shows in the UK: London’s O2 on July 15 and the Manchester Arena on July 18.

The band are also about to kick off another series of Las Vegas show, bringing the total number of performances in their ongoing residency to 49. Full dates below.

Last week, Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer filed a lawsuit against his bandmates, claiming he was being excluded from playing with the band at the weekend’s Grammy Awards.

A judge later blocked Kramer from joining the band at the show, although he was able to appear with the band on Friday night, joining frontman Steven Tyler onstage as Aerosmith were honoured as the MusiCares Person of the Year at an event in Los Angeles.

(Image credit: Aerosmith)

Jan 29: Las Vegas Park Theatre at MGM, NV

Jan 31: Las Vegas Park Theatre at MGM, NV

Feb 03: Las Vegas Park Theatre at MGM, NV

Feb 05: Las Vegas Park Theatre at MGM, NV

Feb 08: Las Vegas Park Theatre at MGM, NV

Feb 10: Las Vegas Park Theatre at MGM, NV

Feb 13: Las Vegas Park Theatre at MGM, NV

Feb 15: Las Vegas Park Theatre at MGM, NV

May 20: Las Vegas Park Theatre at MGM, NV

May 23: Las Vegas Park Theatre at MGM, NV

May 25: Las Vegas Park Theatre at MGM, NV

May 28: Las Vegas Park Theatre at MGM, NV

May 30: Las Vegas Park Theatre at MGM, NV

Jun 02: Las Vegas Park Theatre at MGM, NV

Jun 04: Las Vegas Park Theatre at MGM, NV

Jun 13: Milan iDays festival, Italy

Jun 16: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 24: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jun 30: Paris Accorhotels Arena, France

Jul 03: Madrid Wanda Stadium, Spain

Jul 06: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal

Jul 09: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Jul 12: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jul 15: London The O2, UK

Jul 18: Manchester Arena, UK

Jul 21: Middlefart Rock Under Broen Pladsen, Denmark

Jul 24: Budapest Puskas Stadium, Hungary

Jul 27: Mönchengladbach Sparkassenpark, Germany

Sep 18: Boston Fenway Park, MA