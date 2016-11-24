Watch Beartooth's live video for Hated

Beartooth have released a live video for their track Hated.
The live performance was captured during the band’s November 11 show at Express Live in Columbus, Ohio.
Beartooth say: “We had a hometown show. We brought fire. We came to rock. Enjoy Hated live in Columbus from Express Live.”
The song is taken from Beartooth’s second album Aggressive, released earlier this year. Metal Hammer’s review of the album reads: “The relentless earworms continue, each with a chorus that’ll make fans of a good melody want to scream into their hairbrush while booting the nearest object across the room.”
- Slipknot album 2 years away says Corey Taylor
- A Perfect Circle say they'll tour in 2017 and hint at new music
- Parkway Drive, Beartooth tracks for WWE’s NXT TakeOver
- Nightwish promise fans ‘something special’ in 2018
Beartooth frontman Caleb Shomo appears in the current issue of Metal Hammer magazine, taking part in the regular Metal Test feature. Issue290 of Metal Hammer is available now in print and via TeamRock+.
Asked about the most painful tattoo he ever got, Shomo says: My chest, by far. I have a lion on my chest that I got done a long time ago and so fa only the lining and shading is done because I haven’t been back yet because it hurt so fucking bad.
“That and my neck. I had a panther drawn across my neck and that hurt pretty bad.”
Beartooth tour the UK in December.
Beartooth UK winter tour 2016
Dec 08: London Shepherds Bush Empire
Dec 09: Leeds Beckett
Dec 10: Glasgow Garage
Dec 11: Birmingham O2 Institute
Dec 12: Manchester O2 Ritz
Dec 13: Southampton Engine Rooms
Dec 14: Cardiff Tramshed
Dec 16: Dublin The Academy
Dec 17: Belfast Limelight