Watch Beartooth's live video for Hated

Beartooth have released a live video for their track Hated.

The live performance was captured during the band’s November 11 show at Express Live in Columbus, Ohio.

Beartooth say: “We had a hometown show. We brought fire. We came to rock. Enjoy Hated live in Columbus from Express Live.”

The song is taken from Beartooth’s second album Aggressive, released earlier this year. Metal Hammer’s review of the album reads: “The relentless earworms continue, each with a chorus that’ll make fans of a good melody want to scream into their hairbrush while booting the nearest object across the room.”

Beartooth frontman Caleb Shomo appears in the current issue of Metal Hammer magazine, taking part in the regular Metal Test feature. Issue290 of Metal Hammer is available now in print and via TeamRock+.

Asked about the most painful tattoo he ever got, Shomo says: My chest, by far. I have a lion on my chest that I got done a long time ago and so fa only the lining and shading is done because I haven’t been back yet because it hurt so fucking bad.

“That and my neck. I had a panther drawn across my neck and that hurt pretty bad.”

Beartooth tour the UK in December.

Beartooth UK winter tour 2016

Dec 08: London Shepherds Bush Empire

Dec 09: Leeds Beckett

Dec 10: Glasgow Garage

Dec 11: Birmingham O2 Institute

Dec 12: Manchester O2 Ritz

Dec 13: Southampton Engine Rooms

Dec 14: Cardiff Tramshed

Dec 16: Dublin The Academy

Dec 17: Belfast Limelight

