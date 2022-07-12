Beartooth get their Flashdance on in surprise new video Riptide

Ohio metalcore heroes Beartooth have surprised-released a brand new single and theatrical accompanying music video, despite most recent album, Below, having only come just over a year ago. The track, titled Riptide, sees frontman and main songwriter Caleb Shomo embracing change and positivity in his life in a significant swerve away from many of the depression and anxiety-centred issues and themes that have underpinned much of Beartooth's material to this point.

"Riptide is about trying to start a new chapter in life and trying to stop focusing on all of the negative things that have been surrounding my life for quite some time," says the singer of the new song, "and me focusing on being healthier, happier, and having a better time with my life."

The lyrics to Riptide certainly seem to echo that sentiment, with Caleb singing: 'I’m done explaining my pain / This is way too much / I wanna feel euphoria / Give me the rush / Cause it’s the last time that I romanticise / The riptide that’s trying to drown me."

In the video for the track, which is similarly uplifting, Caleb can be seen sharing centre stage with a group of interpretative dancers before rejoining his bandmates for a good ol' fashioned jam. Basically, things seem pretty damn rosy in camp Beartooth right now.

Beartooth head out on tour in the US with A Day To Remember later this month, and are due to tour Europe and the UK in Spring next year.

Watch the video for Riptide below and inject some positivity into your life.