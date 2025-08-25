Fans revel in downpour as Oasis kick off North American leg of world tour in Toronto
Feedback from fans overwhelmingly positive as Oasis bring the noise – and identical setlist – across the Atlantic
Oasis kicked off the North American leg of their 'live '25' reunion world tour in Toronto last night and fans have been gushing in their praise of the performance.
Not even a very British-style downpour could dampen the enthusiasm of the thousands who had tickets for the Sunday night (August 24) show at the controversial new Rogers Stadium. The Gallagher brothers perform a second show at the venue tonight (August 25) before crossing the border into the US.
Rogers Stadium was hastily built on the grounds of a disused airport in the North York area of Canada's biggest city, but parking is in short supply and public transport is lacking. Getting to and from the venue has been described as a logistical nightmare, with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin taking a swipe at it during a recent performance.
Despite the challenges, feedback from Oasis fans has been overwhelmingly positive.
One fan said in a post on X: "Life has peaked unfortunately, will never get better than what I just witnessed."
Another said: "Don’t mean to sound hyperbolic but i think you haven’t lived until you’ve sang Live Forever at the top of your lungs at an Oasis concert during torrential rain."
Another fan also mentioned the weather, saying: "Something very poetic about Oasis bringing their f***ass British weather to Toronto amidst our most heatwave summer."
Frontman Liam Gallagher also addressed the weather, telling fans: "Don't you just love a little bit of chaos when the weather comes?" Brother Noel joked that fans may be charged extra by Ticketmaster to help pay for the cleanup after the rain.
Meanwhile, the band appear to have no plans to change their setlist for this leg of the tour, as the Toronto show saw them play the same 23-song setlist they have been playing all through the reunion shows so far.
Noel's friend Matt Morgan said on a recent episode of his podcast that the band are happy with the setlist as is. Morgan said: "It’s mad that they’re doing the same set. I thought they would vary it slightly. I said to Noel, ‘Don’t you just want to mix it up?’ He said, ‘No, I like it like that’. He knows where he is. They bang it out."
