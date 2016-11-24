Nightwish promise fans ‘something special’ in 2018

Nightwish will return to action in 2018 with “something special” for fans, according to singer Floor Jansen.

The band are taking a year off following the release and touring cycle in support of their eighth album Endless Forms Most Beautiful, with Jansen also revealing in September that she was four months pregnant.

But she reports that Nightwish fans will be rewarded for their patience once the band reconvene in 2018.

She tells Metal Wani: “Well, we’ll be back in 2018. We haven’t said anything about a record or what we’re going to do. We have been keeping it a secret on purpose, because it’s something special – something that I really think Nightwish fans will really like.

“But for now, we’re taking a break from the whole thing – not because it wasn’t good, but maybe because it was good. It’s good to reflect on life and take a step back and sit and relax and do something else. And we’ll be back with a vengeance in 2018.”

While nothing will be heard from the Nightwish camp throughout 2017, Jansen will appear onstage with Ayreon for two shows in the Netherlands next year.

The performances will be held at the 013 venue in Tilburg on September 15 and 16, 2017, and will see Arjen Lucassen also joined by a raft of guests for the shows, which are being billed as the Ayreon Universe experience.

Nightwish will reveal live package Vehicle Of Spirit on December 9 in Europe, with a North American release to follow in January.

The Vehicle Of Spirit cover

Nightwish Vehicle Of Spirit contents

DVD1 – The Wembley Show

Shudder Before The Beautiful Yours Is An Empty Hope Ever Dream Storytime My Walden While Your Lips Are Still Red Élan Weak Fantasy 7 Days To The Wolves Alpenglow The Poet And The Pendulum Nemo I Want My Tears Back Stargazers Ghost Love Score Last Ride Of The Day The Greatest Show On Earth

DVD2 – The Tampere Show

Shudder Before The Beautiful Yours Is An Empty Hope Amaranth She Is My Sin Dark Chest Of Wonders My Walden The Islander Élan Weak Fantasy Storytime Endless Forms Most Beautiful Alpenglow Stargazers Sleeping Sun Ghost Love Score Last Ride Of The Day The Greatest Show On Earth

DVD3 – Extras

Weak Fantasy (Vancouver) Nemo (Buenos Aires) The Poet And The Pendulum (Mexico City) Yours Is An Empty Hope (Joensuu) 7 Days To The Wolves (Espoo, Barona Arena) Sleeping Sun (Masters Of Rock) Sahara (Tampa Bay) Edemah Ruh acoustic (Nightwish Cruise) Last Ride Of The Day (Rock In Rio feat. Tony Kakko) Élan (Sydney) Richard Dawkins Interview From Wembley

