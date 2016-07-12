Trending

Beartooth track Hated gets video release

By News  

Watch Beartooth’s video for their track Hated – from 2nd album Aggressive

Beartooth have released a video for their track Hated.

The song features on the band’s second album Aggressive, which launched last month. The Ohio outfit previously issued streams of Loser and Fair Weather Friend along with a promo for the record’s title track.

The band said of the follow-up to 2014’s Disgusting: “The songs have as much in common with stomping metalcore as old-school punk, vintage screamo and harder-edged pop punk, combining circle pit-inducing bangers with soaring choruses and bridging raw authentic intensity with accessibility.”

Beartooth will embark on a winter tour of the UK and Ireland later this year, with Vanna and Fit For A King in support.

Beartooth UK winter tour 2016

Dec 08: London Shepherds Bush Empire
Dec 09: Leeds Beckett
Dec 10: Glasgow Garage
Dec 11: Birmingham O2 Institute
Dec 12: Manchester O2 Ritz
Dec 13: Southampton Engine Rooms
Dec 14: Cardiff Tramshed
Dec 16: Dublin The Academy
Dec 17: Belfast Limelight