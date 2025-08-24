Cradle of Filth keyboard player Zoë Federoff leaves the band mid tour

Cradle of Filth keyboard player Zoë Federoff has left the band suddenly and in the middle of a South American tour.

Federoff announced her departure on Sunday (24 August), hours before the band were due to perform in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

In a Facebook post, she says: "It is with deep regret I share that for personal reasons I am unable to continue this tour and continue in general with Cradle of Filth.

"Please respect my privacy and my family’s privacy. I will answer no further questions. Be kind to my successor. I wish her and my now former bandmates well.

"At least, like Roy Khan said over a decade ago, God was there after all."

The news comes just months after she married bandmate Marek 'Ashok' Šmerda, Cradle of Filth's guitarist.

Dani Filth and his remaining bandmates moved quickly to replace Federoff, with Kelsey Peters taking over immediately. The tour will be unaffected, according to the frontman.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Filth says: "A strange turn of events have manifested out here on tour for Cradle of Filth in South America. Our keyboardist/backing singer Zoë Smerda has chosen to leave the band mid-tour, effective immediately.

"We, of course, wish her all the best for the future and we as a band will continue onward and upward as always with a replacement singer here in Kelsey Peters, one of the very talented CREWDLE members.

"In life, one cannot always foresee what the future holds for us, but we will remain ever-professional and continue on with ‘The Screaming Of The Americas’ concerts for our fans without allowing any of this to sully our onward trajectory.

"So, our South and Central American brethren, we will see you at the next spat of relentless shows. The shows have already been incredible in Brazil and we are just so exceptionally appreciative of your massive and passionate attendance, my friends and fiends alike."

The tour continues through to late September.

Posted by MrFilthOfficial on