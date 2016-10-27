Parkway Drive, Beartooth tracks for WWE’s NXT TakeOver

Tracks by Parkway Drive, Beartooth and Turnstile will feature in WWE’s NXT TakeOver event in Toronto next month.

The wrestling event will take place at the city’s Air Canada Centre on November 19, with Parkway Drive’s Devil’s Calling, Beartooth’s Hated and Turnstile’s Comeback For More set to be used as themes, according to The PRP.

NXT founder Triple H confirmed the news of the artists on Twitter, saying: “NXT TakeOver Toronto will feature themes from three of the loudest artists in the world, Parkway Drive, Beartooth and Turnstile.”

Wrestler Seth Rollins is fan of Parkway Drive, and tweeted: “Freakin’ loud. Stoked Devil’s Calling from my boys Parkway Drive is a NXT TakeOver theme! Get familiar!

Superstars set to appear include Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode, No Way Jose, Austin Aries, Asuka and Tye Dillinger.

Tickets for the event are available via Ticketmaster.

Last month, Parkway Drive released a video for their track Bottom Feeder which featured on their fifth album, Ire. Beartooth launched second album Aggressive in May, while Turnstile issued their debut Nonstop Feeling earlier this year.

All three band have live commitments scheduled over the coming weeks and months.

Parkway Drive Unbreakable tour 2017 with Asking Alexandria

Mar 29: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Mar 30: Tropolach Full Metal Mountain, Austria

Mar 31: Munchen Zenith, Germany

Apr 01: Bratislava Refinery Gallery, Germany

Apr 03: Zurich Eventpark, Switzerland

Apr 04: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Apr 05: Bremen Pier 2, Germany

Apr 06: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Apr 08: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK

Apr 09: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Apr 10: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Apr 13: Paris Bataclan, France

Apr 15: Leipzig Impericon Fest, Germany

Beartooth UK winter tour 2016

Dec 08: London Shepherds Bush Empire

Dec 09: Leeds Beckett

Dec 10: Glasgow Garage

Dec 11: Birmingham O2 Institute

Dec 12: Manchester O2 Ritz

Dec 13: Southampton Engine Rooms

Dec 14: Cardiff Tramshed

Dec 16: Dublin The Academy

Dec 17: Belfast Limelight

Oct 27: New York Sunnyvale, NY

Oct 28: Philadelphia First Unitarian Church, PA

Oct 30: Greensboro Greene Street Live, NC

Oct 31: St Petersburg Loval 662, FL

Nov 02: New Orleans Gasa Gasa, LA

Nov 03: Houston Walter’s Downtown, TX

Nov 04: Austin Fun Fun Fun Fest, TX

Nov 05: El Paso The Lowbrow palace, TX

Nov 06: Mesa Nile Theatre, AZ

Nov 08: Santa Ana Constellation Room, CA

Nov 09: Los Angeles Teragram Ballroom, CA

Nov 10: San Diego The Industry, CA

Nov 11: Oakland Metro Operahouse, CA