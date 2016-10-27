Parkway Drive, Beartooth tracks for WWE’s NXT TakeOver

Tracks by Parkway Drive, Beartooth and Turnstile will feature in WWE’s NXT TakeOver event in Toronto next month.
The wrestling event will take place at the city’s Air Canada Centre on November 19, with Parkway Drive’s Devil’s Calling, Beartooth’s Hated and Turnstile’s Comeback For More set to be used as themes, according to The PRP.
NXT founder Triple H confirmed the news of the artists on Twitter, saying: “NXT TakeOver Toronto will feature themes from three of the loudest artists in the world, Parkway Drive, Beartooth and Turnstile.”
Wrestler Seth Rollins is fan of Parkway Drive, and tweeted: “Freakin’ loud. Stoked Devil’s Calling from my boys Parkway Drive is a NXT TakeOver theme! Get familiar!
Superstars set to appear include Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode, No Way Jose, Austin Aries, Asuka and Tye Dillinger.
Tickets for the event are available via Ticketmaster.
Last month, Parkway Drive released a video for their track Bottom Feeder which featured on their fifth album, Ire. Beartooth launched second album Aggressive in May, while Turnstile issued their debut Nonstop Feeling earlier this year.
All three band have live commitments scheduled over the coming weeks and months.
Parkway Drive Unbreakable tour 2017 with Asking Alexandria
Mar 29: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
Mar 30: Tropolach Full Metal Mountain, Austria
Mar 31: Munchen Zenith, Germany
Apr 01: Bratislava Refinery Gallery, Germany
Apr 03: Zurich Eventpark, Switzerland
Apr 04: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
Apr 05: Bremen Pier 2, Germany
Apr 06: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany
Apr 08: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK
Apr 09: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Apr 10: Leeds O2 Academy, UK
Apr 13: Paris Bataclan, France
Apr 15: Leipzig Impericon Fest, Germany
Beartooth UK winter tour 2016
Dec 08: London Shepherds Bush Empire
Dec 09: Leeds Beckett
Dec 10: Glasgow Garage
Dec 11: Birmingham O2 Institute
Dec 12: Manchester O2 Ritz
Dec 13: Southampton Engine Rooms
Dec 14: Cardiff Tramshed
Dec 16: Dublin The Academy
Dec 17: Belfast Limelight
Turnstile 2016 tour dates
Oct 27: New York Sunnyvale, NY
Oct 28: Philadelphia First Unitarian Church, PA
Oct 30: Greensboro Greene Street Live, NC
Oct 31: St Petersburg Loval 662, FL
Nov 02: New Orleans Gasa Gasa, LA
Nov 03: Houston Walter’s Downtown, TX
Nov 04: Austin Fun Fun Fun Fest, TX
Nov 05: El Paso The Lowbrow palace, TX
Nov 06: Mesa Nile Theatre, AZ
Nov 08: Santa Ana Constellation Room, CA
Nov 09: Los Angeles Teragram Ballroom, CA
Nov 10: San Diego The Industry, CA
Nov 11: Oakland Metro Operahouse, CA