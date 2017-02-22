Listen to Disperse’s new album Foreword

Disperse have made their new album Foreword available to stream in full exclusively with Prog.
The Polish and English quartet’s third studio release will launch on February 24 – but Prog readers can hear all 11 tracks now.
The band tell Prog: “We are extremely happy to have Prog magazine featuring our new album Foreword. We sincerely hope that all of you can feel the excitement which we have shared while making this record in our music.”
Guitarist Jakub Zytecki, vocalist and keyboardist Rafal Biernacki, drummer Mike Malyan and bassist Bartosz Wilk are said to have incorporated elements of Pink Floyd, Dream Theater and Cynic into the record, while bringing together genres from metal to jazz to create “a new exciting sound.”
Prog’s review of the album said: “Foreword has no weak spots, no filler, no moments where you might be prompted to say, ‘Their next album might be a belter!’ This is an example of what happens when a good band becomes great, leaving the competition in the dust.”
Foreword can be pre-ordered direct from Season Of Mist’s online store in a variety of bundle packs.
The band will head out on tour across Europe from next month. See full details below.
- Big Big Train announce new album Grimspound
- Solstafir announce new album Berdreyminn
- New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today
- Disperse Premiere New Song Stay
Disperse Foreward tracklist
- Stay
- Surrender
- Bubbles
- Tomorrow
- Tether
- Sleeping Ivy
- Does It Matter How Far?
- Foreword
- Neon
- Gabriel
- Kites
Disperse 2017 European tour dates
Mar 15: Cardiff The Globe, UK
Mar 16: Manchester Satan’s Hollow, UK
Mar 17: Birmingham O2 Institute 3, UK
Mar 18: Glasgow Audio, UK
Mar 19: London Borderline, UK
Mar 21: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands
Mar 22: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany
Mar 23: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany
Mar 24: Prague Rock Cafe, Czech Republic
Mar 25: Bratislava Randal, Slovakia
Mar 27: Budapest A38, Hungary
Mar 28: Vienna The Chelsea, Austria
Mar 29: Munich Backstage Club, Germany
Mar 30: Cologne Underground, Germany
Mar 31: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland
Apr 01: Calenzona Cycle, Italy
Apr 02: Brescia Colony, Italy
Apr 04: Lyon Warm Audio, France
Apr 05: Barcelona Razzmatazz 3, Spain
Apr 06: Madrid Lemon Club, Spain
Apr 07: Toulouse Connexion Cafe, France
Apr 08: Paris Backstage By The Mill, France