Listen to Disperse’s new album Foreword

Disperse have made their new album Foreword available to stream in full exclusively with Prog.

The Polish and English quartet’s third studio release will launch on February 24 – but Prog readers can hear all 11 tracks now.

The band tell Prog: “We are extremely happy to have Prog magazine featuring our new album Foreword. We sincerely hope that all of you can feel the excitement which we have shared while making this record in our music.”

Guitarist Jakub Zytecki, vocalist and keyboardist Rafal Biernacki, drummer Mike Malyan and bassist Bartosz Wilk are said to have incorporated elements of Pink Floyd, Dream Theater and Cynic into the record, while bringing together genres from metal to jazz to create “a new exciting sound.”

Prog’s review of the album said: “Foreword has no weak spots, no filler, no moments where you might be prompted to say, ‘Their next album might be a belter!’ This is an example of what happens when a good band becomes great, leaving the competition in the dust.”

Foreword can be pre-ordered direct from Season Of Mist’s online store in a variety of bundle packs.

The band will head out on tour across Europe from next month. See full details below.

The Foreword cover

Disperse Foreward tracklist

Stay Surrender Bubbles Tomorrow Tether Sleeping Ivy Does It Matter How Far? Foreword Neon Gabriel Kites

Mar 15: Cardiff The Globe, UK

Mar 16: Manchester Satan’s Hollow, UK

Mar 17: Birmingham O2 Institute 3, UK

Mar 18: Glasgow Audio, UK

Mar 19: London Borderline, UK

Mar 21: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Mar 22: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany

Mar 23: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Mar 24: Prague Rock Cafe, Czech Republic

Mar 25: Bratislava Randal, Slovakia

Mar 27: Budapest A38, Hungary

Mar 28: Vienna The Chelsea, Austria

Mar 29: Munich Backstage Club, Germany

Mar 30: Cologne Underground, Germany

Mar 31: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland

Apr 01: Calenzona Cycle, Italy

Apr 02: Brescia Colony, Italy

Apr 04: Lyon Warm Audio, France

Apr 05: Barcelona Razzmatazz 3, Spain

Apr 06: Madrid Lemon Club, Spain

Apr 07: Toulouse Connexion Cafe, France

Apr 08: Paris Backstage By The Mill, France

