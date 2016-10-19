Dream Theater’s LaBrie confirmed for Ayreon album

Dream Theater frontman James LaBrie has been confirmed as a guest vocalist on the upcoming Ayreon album.

He’ll join Between The Buried And Me singer Tommy Rogers who’ll also appear on the as-yet-untitled sci-fi follow-up to Arjen Lucassen and co’s 2013 record The Theory Of Everything.

Lucassen, who is asking fans to guest the names of vocalists and musicians who’ll appear on the 2017 album, says: “I know, that was an easy one to start with! Of course it was the amazing James LaBrie. I’m so proud having his warm emotive voice on Ayreon again.”

As for Rogers inclusion, he adds: “I totally love his solo albums as Thomas Giles, and I’m really excited having him on this album.”

Lucassen will reveal another 10 singers in the coming weeks and months, along with two guest musicians.

In August, Ayreon albums Final Experiment and Actual Fantasy: Revisited were issued on vinyl for the first time after the band signed with Mascot Label Group.

Lucassen said: “I couldn’t have wished for a better start with Mascot Label Group and Music Theories Recordings. The people at Mascot flooded me with ideas and plans for the re-releases, which is a luxury, really.”

