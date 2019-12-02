Wanna learn guitar? It's your last chance to get Fender Play for half price

It's Cyber Monday, which means that many of the weekend's deals are coming to an end. Including this one, from Fender's new guitar tuition service, Fender Play.

Let's face it, we all want to learn to play the electric guitar, right? But with guitar lessons at £30-40 an hour, most of us abandoned that cheap Telecaster copy, leaving it to collect dust in our attics.

Well, now's the perfect time to dig it out and graduate past that stitlted attempt at the Smoke On The Water riff, with the world's leading guitar manufacturer Fender's online learning service, Fender Play, offering 50% off their annual subscription.

Plus - you get 14 days free trial, so you don't actually pay for another two weeks and can cancel at any time.

It's the equivalent to a year's tuition for around the same price as one one hour lesson from a local tutor. And you can take it any time, on any device.

Interested? Then be quick: The offer finishes today at 9:59 AM PDT/4:59PM GMT.

Fender Play is a brilliant and convenient way to get to grips with guitar basics – offering plenty of beginners bite-sized lessons to help you progress quickly with chords and techniques and providing you with a roster of highly experienced teachers at your finger tips.

You can practice anywhere, at any time, on any device and track your progress as you go, learning the songs you love along the way. Tracks available include Smashing Pumpkins Cherub Rock, Static-X The Only, Radiohead High and Dry, Green Day Basket Case, Nirvana Come As You Are, Creedence Clearwater Revival Bad Moon Rising, Motorhead Ace Of Spades and many more.

An annual Fender Play subscription would usually set you back $/£89.99, but thanks to their incredible Black Friday deal, you can get a whole year's worth of tutorials for just $/£44.99.

Download the app today and you could be wowing your friends and relatives with your newfound talent come Christmas day! What's more, there's no pressure – with the option to cancel at any time.

If you don't already own a guitar (or if that old Tele is in need of some new strings) you can grab 10% discount off guitars, amps and pedals at Fender when you have a Fender Play subscription. Bonus!

...And if you don't want to irritate the housemates with your guitar practice, check out our Cyber Monday headphones deals so you can keep it to yourself until you are ready to show off!

