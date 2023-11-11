Get up to 42% off classic AC/DC, Pearl Jam and The Beatles in huge Walmart Black Friday vinyl sale

We love vinyl here at Louder, and the only thing better than vinyl is cheap vinyl, which is why we’re sharing news of this epic Black Friday vinyl deal that’s just landed at Walmart. They have slashed the prices of a load of killer rock, metal, grunge and rap albums by up to 53% , giving you the chance to boost your collection without denting your bank balance too severely.

And these aren’t trash records, either – this sale includes classic albums such as Back In Black, Ten, Revolver and Abbey Road, to name a few. There’s even an anniversary edition of Thriller if you're a pop botherer. Elsewhere, you’ll find cut-price wax courtesy of Tom Morello, Pennywise, The Offspring, Marillion, Jimi Hendrix, Journey, Nas and more. We’ll go into more detail further down the page, giving you a better idea of what LPs are on offer, as well as telling you how much money you’ll save.

Walmart vinyl sale: Save on AC/DC, Pearl Jam & more

Like most retailers, Walmart has jumped aboard the Black Friday bandwagon nice and early, offering loads of cool stuff at a bargain price. We’re particularly enthused by its vinyl record sale, in which dozens of great albums have had their prices slashed. How much you’ll save depends on which records you buy, but we’ve seen reductions ranging from $4.97 to $15.99. Whatever you choose, you’ll get money off!

From the crackle you get when you lower the needle, to the lovely artwork on those evocative 12” sleeves, the vinyl experience simply can’t be beaten. Whether you’ve just begun your vinyl journey with a great beginner record player , or you’re looking for some new discs to bolster your collection, a record sale is great news because it gives you the chance to buy new (or old) music at a bargain price.

The Walmart Black Friday sale has really come up trumps in this department, with loads of great albums being subjected to price reductions. Pearl Jam’s epic 1991 debut Ten was originally priced at $24.87 but is now being offered for just $15 , meaning you’ll save a healthy $9.87. Featuring such staples as Alive, Jeremy and Even Flow, this is one LP you’ll definitely want on your turntable .

For many AC/DC fans, Back in Black is the Aussie band’s definitive album – and the first to feature Brian Johnson – including such belters as You Shook Me All Night Long, Rock and Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution and, of course, the legendary title track. So, why wouldn’t you want it among your vinyl collection? For Black Friday, Walmart is selling this 1980 classic for $15, which is a massive $10.98 discount on the $25.98 RRP .

Every music fan should have a few Beatles LPs in their collection, and there are two legendary Fab Four records in Walmart’s Black Friday sale. The 180g remaster of 1966’s Revolver is available for $21.99 ($5.50 less than the RRP of $27.49) , while the 180g Anniversary Edition of 1969 album Abbey Road has been discounted by $8.99, taking the $29.98 RRP down to just $20.99 .

With Queen , The Black Crowes , Mötley Crüe and Journey among many other records discounted in the sale, this is one Black Friday bonanza that deserves your full attention!