Vuur announce UK and European headline tour

Anneke van Giersbergen’s Vuur have announced a headline UK and European tour for February next year.
They’ll play a total of 16 dates in support of their debut album In This Moment We Are Free - Cities, which was released last month.
The tour will kick off at The Wardrobe in Leeds on February 6 and wrap up at Pratteln’s Mini Z7 on the 25th of the month.
Van Giersbergen says: “We are currently on tour with Epica and we are very grateful they provide the opportunity to play large venues straight after the release of our debut album, but we’re equally excited to return to Europe in February 2018 to play these headline shows!
“The setlist will include most tracks form the Vuur album and my favourites from my heavy back catalogue.”
Find the 2018 Vuur tour dates below.
Prior to the album’s release, Vuur launched the singles My Champion - Berlin, Days Go By - London and Freedom -Rio.
- New Band Of The Week: Vuur
- Rush share A Farewell To Kings 40th anniversary video
- Our TeamRock+ offer just got bigger. And louder.
- Anneke Van Giersbergen announces new band Vuur
Vuur 2018 UK and European headline tour
Feb 06: Leeds The Wardrobe, UK
Feb 07: Glasgow O2 ABC2, UK
Feb 08: Newcastle Cluny, UK
Feb 09: Manchester Factory, UK
Feb 10: Birmingham Asylum, UK
Feb 12: Bochum Rockpalast, Germany
Feb 13: Hamburg Marx, Germany
Feb 14: Berlin Lido, Germany
Feb 16: Prague Nová Chmelnice, Czech Republic
Feb 17: Krakow Żaczek, Poland
Feb 18: Budapest A38 Hajó, Hungary
Feb 20: Munich Backstage Club, Germany
Feb 21: Stuttgart ClubCANN, Germany
Feb 22: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany
Feb 24: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy
Feb 25: Pratteln Mini Z7, Switzerland
Anneke van Giersbergen talks VUUR and her heavy new direction