Vuur announce UK and European headline tour

Anneke van Giersbergen’s Vuur have announced a headline UK and European tour for February next year.

They’ll play a total of 16 dates in support of their debut album In This Moment We Are Free - Cities, which was released last month.

The tour will kick off at The Wardrobe in Leeds on February 6 and wrap up at Pratteln’s Mini Z7 on the 25th of the month.

Van Giersbergen says: “We are currently on tour with Epica and we are very grateful they provide the opportunity to play large venues straight after the release of our debut album, but we’re equally excited to return to Europe in February 2018 to play these headline shows!

“The setlist will include most tracks form the Vuur album and my favourites from my heavy back catalogue.”

Find the 2018 Vuur tour dates below.

Prior to the album’s release, Vuur launched the singles My Champion - Berlin, Days Go By - London and Freedom -Rio.

Vuur 2018 UK and European headline tour

Feb 06: Leeds The Wardrobe, UK

Feb 07: Glasgow O2 ABC2, UK

Feb 08: Newcastle Cluny, UK

Feb 09: Manchester Factory, UK

Feb 10: Birmingham Asylum, UK

Feb 12: Bochum Rockpalast, Germany

Feb 13: Hamburg Marx, Germany

Feb 14: Berlin Lido, Germany

Feb 16: Prague Nová Chmelnice, Czech Republic

Feb 17: Krakow Żaczek, Poland

Feb 18: Budapest A38 Hajó, Hungary

Feb 20: Munich Backstage Club, Germany

Feb 21: Stuttgart ClubCANN, Germany

Feb 22: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Feb 24: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy

Feb 25: Pratteln Mini Z7, Switzerland

