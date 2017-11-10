Rush share A Farewell To Kings 40th anniversary video

Rush have released a video showcasing their upcoming A Farewell To Kings 40th anniversary Super Deluxe Edition.

The expanded version of their 1977 studio album will launch on December 1 and along with the deluxe box set, the reissue will also arrive on 3CD, 4LP and via digital platforms.

The Super Deluxe Edition will include three CDs, a Blu-ray audio disc, four heavyweight 180g vinyl LPs, a King’s Ring with velvet pouch and neck chain, two lithographs, a 12-inch turntable mat and a reproduction of the 1978 A Farewell To Kings tour programme.

The set encompasses the Abbey Road Mastering Studios 2015 remastered edition of the album for the first time on CD – and a complete Rush concert recorded in February 1978 at London’s Hammersmith Odeon.

Four newly-recorded cover versions by Dream Theater, Big Wreck, The Trews and Alain Johannes will also be included, along with an instrumental studio outtake of the “spacey sound effects” used on the album titled Cygnus X-2 Eh.

Rush’s longtime creative director Hugh Syme has created new pieces of artwork to accompany the album’s six original tracks, while the liner notes have been written by Grammy-winning rock historian Rob Bowman.

All versions of A Farewell To Kings 40th anniversary edition are now available for pre-order. Find a list of contents below.

Rush A Farewell To Kings 40th Anniversary Edition contents

Disc 1: Original Album

A Farewell To Kings Xanadu Closer To The Heart Cinderella Man Madrigal Cygnus X-1

Disc 2: Live at Hammersmith Odeon - February 20, 1978

Bastille Day Lakeside Park By-Tor & The Snowdon Xanadu A Farewell To Kings Something For Nothing Cygnus X-1

Disc 3: Live at Hammersmith Odeon - February 20, 1978

Anthem Closer To The Heart 2112 Working Man Fly By Night In The Mood Drum Solo Cinderella Man

Bonus tracks

Xanadu - Dream Theater Closer To The Heart - Big Wreck Cinderella Man - The Trews Madrigal - Alain Johannes Cygnus X-2 Eh

Disc 4 - Blu-ray Audio

96kHz 24-bit 5.1 Surround Mix by Steven Wilson 96kHz 24-bit Original Stereo Analog 2015 Remaster 1977 Promo Videos: A Farewell To Kings Xanadu Closer To The Heart

Rush: The Rhythm Method - Neil Peart Interview