Vuur share new track Freedom - Rio

Anneke van Giersbergen’s Vuur have shared a stream of their brand new track titled Freedom - Rio.
It’s the latest song taken from the band’s debut album In This Moment We Are Free - Cities which will arrive on October 20 via InsideOut Music. They previously revealed My Champion - Berlin and Days Go By - London.
The track was written by van Giersbergen, Vuur’s producer Joost van den Broek and Periphery guitarist Mark Holcomb.
Anneke says: “Most cities have a rich historical background with waxing and waning fortunes during their existence. You can often still sense the impact of wars, conflicts, and natural disasters and even everyday life can be extremely difficult in a city.
“Most songs on the album however emphasise the raw beauty of urban life and the sense of freedom that comes with travelling the world and visiting all these beautiful places.”
Vuur have also announced that they’ll support Epica on their upcoming European dates which will be followed by a short co-headline tour with Scar Symmetry. Find details below, along with the In This Moment We Are Free - Cities cover art and tracklist.
In This Moment We Are Free - Cities is now available for pre-order.
In This Moment We Are Free - Cities tracklist
- My Champion - Berlin
- Time - Rotterdam
- The Martyr And The Saint - Beirut
- The Fire - San Francisco
- Freedom - Rio
- Days Go By - London
- Sail Away - Santiago
- Valley Of Diamonds - Mexico City
- Your Glorious Light Will Shine - Helsinki
- Save Me - Istanbul
- Reunite! - Paris
Vuur 2017 tour dates with Epica
Nov 09: Krakow Klub Studio, Poland
Nov 10: Zlín Masters of Rock Café, Czech Republic
Nov 12: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany
Nov 13: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Nov 14: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany
Nov 15: Metz La BAM, France
Nov 17: Nantes Stereolux, France
Nov 18: Bordeaux Krakatoa, France
Nov 20: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Nov 21: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal
Nov 22: Porto Hard Club, Portugal
Nov 24: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Nov 25: Marseille Le Moulin, France
Nov 26: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France
Nov 29: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany
Dec 01: Bologna Estragon, Italy
Dec 02: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Dec 03: Lille L’Aéronef, France
Vuur 2017 tour dates with Scar Symmetry
Dec 07: Paris Le Trabendo, France
Dec 08: Biebob Vosselaar, Belgium
Dec 09: London The Dome, UK
Dec 10: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands
Anneke van Giersbergen talks VUUR and her heavy new direction