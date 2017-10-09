Vuur share new track Freedom - Rio

Anneke van Giersbergen’s Vuur have shared a stream of their brand new track titled Freedom - Rio.

It’s the latest song taken from the band’s debut album In This Moment We Are Free - Cities which will arrive on October 20 via InsideOut Music. They previously revealed My Champion - Berlin and Days Go By - London.

The track was written by van Giersbergen, Vuur’s producer Joost van den Broek and Periphery guitarist Mark Holcomb.

Anneke says: “Most cities have a rich historical background with waxing and waning fortunes during their existence. You can often still sense the impact of wars, conflicts, and natural disasters and even everyday life can be extremely difficult in a city.

“Most songs on the album however emphasise the raw beauty of urban life and the sense of freedom that comes with travelling the world and visiting all these beautiful places.”

Vuur have also announced that they’ll support Epica on their upcoming European dates which will be followed by a short co-headline tour with Scar Symmetry. Find details below, along with the In This Moment We Are Free - Cities cover art and tracklist.

In This Moment We Are Free - Cities is now available for pre-order.

In This Moment We Are Free - Cities tracklist

My Champion - Berlin Time - Rotterdam The Martyr And The Saint - Beirut The Fire - San Francisco Freedom - Rio Days Go By - London Sail Away - Santiago Valley Of Diamonds - Mexico City Your Glorious Light Will Shine - Helsinki Save Me - Istanbul Reunite! - Paris

Nov 09: Krakow Klub Studio, Poland

Nov 10: Zlín Masters of Rock Café, Czech Republic

Nov 12: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany

Nov 13: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Nov 14: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Nov 15: Metz La BAM, France

Nov 17: Nantes Stereolux, France

Nov 18: Bordeaux Krakatoa, France

Nov 20: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Nov 21: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Nov 22: Porto Hard Club, Portugal

Nov 24: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Nov 25: Marseille Le Moulin, France

Nov 26: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France

Nov 29: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Dec 01: Bologna Estragon, Italy

Dec 02: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Dec 03: Lille L’Aéronef, France

Dec 07: Paris Le Trabendo, France

Dec 08: Biebob Vosselaar, Belgium

Dec 09: London The Dome, UK

Dec 10: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands

